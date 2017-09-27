Domestic champions path: Salzburg hold slim lead
Wednesday 27 September 2017
Article summary
The start of the Domestic Champions path yielded victories for Ajax and holders Salzburg, who began their triumphant campaign at the same stage last season.
Article top media content
Article body
- The first legs of all 16 Domestic Champions path first round ties were played this week
- Holders Salzburg launched their defence of the title with a narrow win in Bordeaux
- Ajax, quarter-finalists last season, eased to victory against Swedish side Hammarby
- Sparta hit four at Dudelange, with Inter held at home by Dynamo Kyiv
- Second legs take place on 17 and 18 October
First round first legs
Tuesday
Dinamo 1948 0-2 Lokomotiva Zagreb
Bordeaux 0-1 Salzburg
Zimbru 3-1 Vllaznia
Hammarby 0-4 Ajax
Wednesday
KäPa 1-2 Esbjerg
Internazionale Milano 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv
Kairat Almaty 2-2 Krasnodar
Ludogorets 1-1 Željezničar
Bursaspor 0-1 Saburtalo
Brodarac 1-1 Maccabi Haifa
Dudelange 0-4 Sparta Praha
Liepāja 2-1 Shakhtyor
Nitra 1-0 Shkëndija
Breidablik 1-3 Legia Warszawa
Sutjeska 2-2 Honvéd
UCD 2-1 Molde