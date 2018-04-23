UEFA Youth League highlights

UEFA Youth League fixtures were streamed live on UEFA.com during the 2017/18 season. Click on the scoreline to view the highlights.

Final: 23 April (Nyon)

Chelsea 0-3 Barcelona



Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)

Chelsea 2-2 Porto (Chelsea win 5-4 on pens)

Manchester City 4-5 Barcelona

Quarter-finals

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (City win 3-2 on pens)

Real Madrid 2-4 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Porto

Barcelona 2-0 Atlético Madrid



Round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Barcelona

Manchester City 1-1 Internazionale Milano (City win 3-2 on pens)

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

Bayern München 2-3 Real Madrid



Play-offs

Internazionale Milano 3-3 Spartak Moskva (Inter win 3-1 on pens)

Ajax 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Paris win 4-2 on pens)

Željezničar 1-3 Atlético Madrid

Salzburg 5-2 Sporting CP

Group stage:

Matchday six

Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid

Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Feyenoord 4-3 Napoli

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Matchday five

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Celtic

Juventus 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday four

Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht

Celtic 1-2 Bayern München

Napoli 3-5 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Real Madrid

Matchday three

Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş

Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea 0-2 Roma

Bayern München 6-2 Celtic

Matchday two

Napoli 2-2 Feyenoord

Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Bayern München

Atlético Madrid 1-3 Chelsea

Matchday one

Barcelona 1-0 Juventus

Celtic 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 4-0 Sevilla