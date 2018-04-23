Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

UEFA Youth League highlights

Monday 23 April 2018

UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.

UEFA Youth League final highlights
UEFA Youth League final highlights

UEFA Youth League fixtures were streamed live on UEFA.com during the 2017/18 season. Click on the scoreline to view the highlights.

The chosen games were centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed within the MatchCentres on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights followed in all territories.

Final: 23 April (Nyon)
Chelsea 0-3 Barcelona

Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Chelsea 2-2 Porto (Chelsea win 5-4 on pens)
Manchester City 4-5 Barcelona

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Chelsea
Highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Chelsea

Quarter-finals
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (City win 3-2 on pens)
Real Madrid 2-4 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Porto
Barcelona 2-0 Atlético Madrid

Highlights: City win dramatic penalty shoot-out
Highlights: City win dramatic penalty shoot-out

Round of 16
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Barcelona
Manchester City 1-1 Internazionale Milano (City win 3-2 on pens)
Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
Bayern München 2-3 Real Madrid

Play-offs
Internazionale Milano 3-3 Spartak Moskva (Inter win 3-1 on pens)
Ajax 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Paris win 4-2 on pens)
Željezničar 1-3 Atlético Madrid
Salzburg 5-2 Sporting CP

Group stage:
Matchday six
Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid
Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Feyenoord 4-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Highlights: Tottenham edge Madrid 3-2
Highlights: Tottenham edge Madrid 3-2

Matchday five
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Celtic
Juventus 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday four
Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht 
Celtic 1-2 Bayern München
Napoli 3-5 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Real Madrid

Highlights: Napoli 3-5 Man. City
Highlights: Napoli 3-5 Man. City

Matchday three
Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 0-2 Roma
Bayern München 6-2 Celtic

Matchday two
Napoli 2-2 Feyenoord
Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Bayern München
Atlético Madrid 1-3 Chelsea

Matchday one
Barcelona 1-0 Juventus
Celtic 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
 Liverpool 4-0 Sevilla

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 23 April 2018
Top