UEFA Youth League highlights
Monday 23 April 2018
Article summary
UEFA Youth League matches were streamed live on UEFA.com this season; check out the best of the action.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Youth League fixtures were streamed live on UEFA.com during the 2017/18 season. Click on the scoreline to view the highlights.
The chosen games were centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed within the MatchCentres on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights followed in all territories.
Final: 23 April (Nyon)
Chelsea 0-3 Barcelona
Semi-finals: 20 April (Nyon)
Chelsea 2-2 Porto (Chelsea win 5-4 on pens)
Manchester City 4-5 Barcelona
Quarter-finals
Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (City win 3-2 on pens)
Real Madrid 2-4 Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Porto
Barcelona 2-0 Atlético Madrid
Round of 16
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Barcelona
Manchester City 1-1 Internazionale Milano (City win 3-2 on pens)
Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
Bayern München 2-3 Real Madrid
Play-offs
Internazionale Milano 3-3 Spartak Moskva (Inter win 3-1 on pens)
Ajax 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Paris win 4-2 on pens)
Željezničar 1-3 Atlético Madrid
Salzburg 5-2 Sporting CP
Group stage:
Matchday six
Chelsea 4-2 Atlético Madrid
Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Feyenoord 4-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Matchday five
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Sevilla 0-4 Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Celtic
Juventus 0-1 Barcelona
Matchday four
Paris Saint-Germain 2-3 Anderlecht
Celtic 1-2 Bayern München
Napoli 3-5 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Real Madrid
Matchday three
Monaco 3-0 Beşiktaş
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 0-2 Roma
Bayern München 6-2 Celtic
Matchday two
Napoli 2-2 Feyenoord
Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Bayern München
Atlético Madrid 1-3 Chelsea
Matchday one
Barcelona 1-0 Juventus
Celtic 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 4-0 Sevilla