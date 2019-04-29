Watch UEFA Youth League highlights

Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Monday 29 April 2019

Watch the pick of the action from the sixth season of the UEFA Youth League.

Porto celebrate after scoring their third in the final against Chelsea
Porto celebrate after scoring their third in the final against Chelsea ©Getty Images

The finals games were centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed within the MatchCentres on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv in unsold territories.

HIGHLIGHTS

Final

Monday 29 April
Porto 3-1 Chelsea

Semi-finals

Friday 26 April
Hoffenheim 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea (4-5 pens)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 3 April
Chelsea 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (4-2 pens)
Hoffenheim 3-2 Real Madrid

Tuesday 2 April
Porto 3-0 Midtyjlland 
Barcelona 3-2 Lyon

Round of 16

Wednesday 13 March
Midtjylland 3-1 Manchester United 
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier

Tuesday 12 March
Lyon 2-2 Ajax (6-5pens) 
Barcelona 3-0 Hertha Berlin

Play-offs

Wednesday 20 February
Midtjylland 1-1 Roma (4-2pens)
Montpellier 2-1 Benfica

Tuesday 19 February
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain 
Chelsea 3-1 Monaco

Group stage

Matchday six

Wednesday 12 December
Young Boys 4-2 Juventus
Ajax 1-2 Bayern München

Tuesday 11 December
Monaco 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Matchday five

Wednesday 28 November
Atlético Madrid 3-0 Monaco 
Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Liverpool

Tuesday 27 November
Roma 1-6 Real Madrid
Bayern München 2-2 Benfica

Matchday four

Tuesday 6 November
Internazionale Milano 0-2 Barcelona
Atlético Madrid 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday 7 November
Lyon 3-3 Hoffenheim
 Juventus 2-2 Manchester United

Matchday three

Tuesday 23 October
Ajax 3-0 Benfica
Manchester United 4-1 Juventus

Wednesday 24 October
Borussia Dortmund 3-4 Atlético Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Napoli

Matchday two

Tuesday 2 October
Bayern München 2-2 Ajax
Manchester United 4-0 Valencia

Wednesday 3 October
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Monaco

Matchday one

Tuesday 18 September
Internazionale Milano 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool 5-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 19 September
Benfica 3-0 Bayern München
Real Madrid 3-1 Roma

