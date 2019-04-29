Watch UEFA Youth League highlights

Watch the pick of the action from the sixth season of the UEFA Youth League.

The finals games were centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed within the MatchCentres on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv in unsold territories.



HIGHLIGHTS

Final



Monday 29 April

Porto 3-1 Chelsea

Semi-finals

Friday 26 April

Hoffenheim 0-3 Porto

Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea (4-5 pens)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 3 April

Chelsea 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (4-2 pens)

Hoffenheim 3-2 Real Madrid

Tuesday 2 April

Porto 3-0 Midtyjlland

Barcelona 3-2 Lyon

Round of 16

Wednesday 13 March

Midtjylland 3-1 Manchester United

Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier

Tuesday 12 March

Lyon 2-2 Ajax (6-5pens)

Barcelona 3-0 Hertha Berlin



Play-offs

Wednesday 20 February

Midtjylland 1-1 Roma (4-2pens)

Montpellier 2-1 Benfica

Tuesday 19 February

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea 3-1 Monaco

Group stage

Matchday six

Wednesday 12 December

Young Boys 4-2 Juventus

Ajax 1-2 Bayern München

Tuesday 11 December

Monaco 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Matchday five

Wednesday 28 November

Atlético Madrid 3-0 Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Liverpool

Tuesday 27 November

Roma 1-6 Real Madrid

Bayern München 2-2 Benfica

Matchday four

Tuesday 6 November

Internazionale Milano 0-2 Barcelona

Atlético Madrid 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday 7 November

Lyon 3-3 Hoffenheim

Juventus 2-2 Manchester United

Matchday three

Tuesday 23 October

Ajax 3-0 Benfica

Manchester United 4-1 Juventus

Wednesday 24 October

Borussia Dortmund 3-4 Atlético Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Napoli

Matchday two

Tuesday 2 October

Bayern München 2-2 Ajax

Manchester United 4-0 Valencia

Wednesday 3 October

Napoli 1-1 Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Monaco



Matchday one

Tuesday 18 September

Internazionale Milano 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 5-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 19 September

Benfica 3-0 Bayern München

Real Madrid 3-1 Roma