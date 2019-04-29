Watch UEFA Youth League highlights
Monday 29 April 2019
Watch the pick of the action from the sixth season of the UEFA Youth League.
The finals games were centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed within the MatchCentres on UEFA.com and our YouTube channel UEFA.tv in unsold territories.
HIGHLIGHTS
Final
Monday 29 April
Porto 3-1 Chelsea
Semi-finals
Friday 26 April
Hoffenheim 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea (4-5 pens)
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 3 April
Chelsea 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (4-2 pens)
Hoffenheim 3-2 Real Madrid
Tuesday 2 April
Porto 3-0 Midtyjlland
Barcelona 3-2 Lyon
Round of 16
Wednesday 13 March
Midtjylland 3-1 Manchester United
Chelsea 2-1 Montpellier
Tuesday 12 March
Lyon 2-2 Ajax (6-5pens)
Barcelona 3-0 Hertha Berlin
Play-offs
Wednesday 20 February
Midtjylland 1-1 Roma (4-2pens)
Montpellier 2-1 Benfica
Tuesday 19 February
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea 3-1 Monaco
Group stage
Matchday six
Wednesday 12 December
Young Boys 4-2 Juventus
Ajax 1-2 Bayern München
Tuesday 11 December
Monaco 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Matchday five
Wednesday 28 November
Atlético Madrid 3-0 Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Liverpool
Tuesday 27 November
Roma 1-6 Real Madrid
Bayern München 2-2 Benfica
Matchday four
Tuesday 6 November
Internazionale Milano 0-2 Barcelona
Atlético Madrid 4-0 Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday 7 November
Lyon 3-3 Hoffenheim
Juventus 2-2 Manchester United
Matchday three
Tuesday 23 October
Ajax 3-0 Benfica
Manchester United 4-1 Juventus
Wednesday 24 October
Borussia Dortmund 3-4 Atlético Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Napoli
Matchday two
Tuesday 2 October
Bayern München 2-2 Ajax
Manchester United 4-0 Valencia
Wednesday 3 October
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Monaco
Matchday one
Tuesday 18 September
Internazionale Milano 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool 5-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 19 September
Benfica 3-0 Bayern München
Real Madrid 3-1 Roma