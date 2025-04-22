Where to watch the UEFA Youth League finals: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The UEFA Youth League is broadcast across the world.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring

Armenia: Fast Media

Austria: Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belarus: Okko

Belgium: ﻿Proximus, Telenet

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czechia: TV Nova

Denmark: Viaplay

Estonia: TV3

Finland: MTV

France: Canal+

Georgia: Silknet, Setanta

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Cosmote TV

Hungary: RTL, Sport 1

Iceland: Syn, Viaplay

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Sky

Kazakhstan: Qazsport

Kosovo: Artmotion

Latvia: TV3

Liechtenstein: blue, Sky Austria, DAZN

Lithuania: TV3

Luxembourg: DAZN

Malta: Melita, GO

Moldova: Setanta

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: TV2 Norway

Poland: Canal+

Portugal: Canal 11, DAZN

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Romania: DIGI, Clever Media

Russia: Okko

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: TV Nova

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: Telefonica

Sweden: Viaplay

Switzerland: blue

Turkey: TRT

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: TNT Sports



Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, New World TV

Americas

Brazil: TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: CPSL (FlowSports & SportsMax)

Central America: ESPN

Haiti: Canal+

Mexico: Calisports

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

Suriname: ATV

United States of America: Paramount+, TUDN

Asia and Pacific

Australia: Stan Sport

Brunei: beIN

Cambodia: beIN

PR China: iQIYI

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: beIN

Japan: WOWOW

Kyrgyzstan: Quest Media

Laos: beIN

Republic of Korea: SPO TV

Macau SAR: TDM

Malaysia: beIN

New Zealand: DAZN

Philippines: beIN

Singapore: beIN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta

Tajikistan: Quest Media

Thailand: beIN

Turkmenistan: Quest Media

Uzbekistan: Quest Media

Vietnam: VTVCab, Viettel

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24