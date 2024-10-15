UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

See where to watch selected matches in the UEFA Youth League on TV around the world.

UEFA

The UEFA Youth League is broadcast across the world.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring
Armenia: Fast Media
Austria: Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belarus: Okko
Belgium: ﻿Proximus, Telenet
Bosnia & HerzegovinaArena Sport 
Bulgaria: A1
CroatiaArena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czechia: TV Nova
Denmark: Viaplay
Estonia: TV3
Finland: MTV
France: Canal+
Georgia: Silknet, Setanta
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Cosmote TV
Hungary: RTL, Sport 1
Iceland: Syn, Viaplay
IsraelThe Sports Channel 
ItalySky
Kazakhstan: Qazsport
Kosovo: Artmotion
Latvia: TV3
Liechtenstein: blue, Sky Austria, DAZN
Lithuania: TV3
Luxembourg: DAZN
Malta: Melita, GO
Moldova: Setanta
Montenegro: Arena Sport 
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
NorwayTV2 Norway
PolandCanal+
Portugal: Canal 11, DAZN
Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
Romania: DIGI, Clever Media
Russia: Okko
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: TV Nova
Slovenia: Sportklub
SpainTelefonica
Sweden: Viaplay
Switzerland: blue
Turkey: TRT
UkraineMegogo
United Kingdom: TNT Sports

Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, New World TV

Americas

Brazil: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: CPSL (FlowSports & SportsMax)
Central America: ESPN
Haiti: Canal+
Mexico: Calisports
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Suriname: ATV
United States of America: Paramount+, TUDN

Asia and Pacific

Australia: Stan Sport
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
PR China: iQIYI
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: beIN
Japan: WOWOW
Kyrgyzstan: Quest Media
Laos: beIN
Republic of Korea: SPO TV
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
New Zealand: DAZN
Philippines: beIN
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Tajikistan: Quest Media
Thailand: beIN
Turkmenistan: Quest Media
Uzbekistan: Quest Media
Vietnam: VTVCab, Viettel

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24

Live streams on UEFA.tv

Four matches per matchweek are streamed live in all territories on UEFA.tv with highlights to follow. Go to the dedicated UEFA Youth League section to see upcoming games.

