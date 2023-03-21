UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Tuesday, 21 March 2023

See where to watch selected matches in the UEFA Youth League on TV around the world.

UEFA

The UEFA Youth League finals re broadcast across the world.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
BelgiumProximus
Bosnia & HerzegovinaArena Sport 
Bulgaria: A1
CroatiaArena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czechia: Nova, Premier Sports, Czech TV
Denmark: Viaplay
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: MTV (CMore)
France: beIn
Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet
Germany: DAZN
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport 1
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
IsraelThe Sports Channel 
ItalySky Italia, Mediaset
Kazakhstan: Qazsport, Q Sport
Kosovo: Artmotion
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: Proximus
Malta: Melta, GO
Moldova: Setanta
Montenegro: Arena Sport 
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Arena Sport, Makedonski Telekom
Norway: TV2 Norway
PolandPolsat, TVP
PortugalEleven, Canal 11
Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
Romania: Clever Media, DigiSport, Telekom Romania
RussiaMatch TV 
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport 
Slovakia: Markiza, Premier Sports, RTVS
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro
Sweden: Telia ﻿
Switzerland: blue Sport
Turkey: EXXEN
UkraineMegogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport

Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN
Nigeria: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, Canal+

Americas

Brazil: TNT
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Haiti: Canal+
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Mexico: TNT
United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: WOWOW
Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport
Laos: beIN
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
Mongolia: SPS
Myanmar: Canal+
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Tajikistan: Varzish TV
Thailand: beIN
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vietnam: FPT Sports

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24

Live streams on UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in all territories on UEFA.tv with highlights to follow. Go to the dedicated UEFA Youth League section to see upcoming games.

