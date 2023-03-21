Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The UEFA Youth League finals re broadcast across the world.

Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.

TV partners

Europe

Albania: Tring

Armenia: Vivaro

Austria: Sky Austria

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belgium: Proximus

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1

Croatia: Arena Sport

Cyprus: CYTA

Czechia: Nova, Premier Sports, Czech TV

Denmark: Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland: MTV (CMore)

France: beIn

Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet

Germany: DAZN

Greece: COSMOTE TV

Hungary: Sport 1

Iceland: Viaplay, Syn

Israel: The Sports Channel

Italy: Sky Italia, Mediaset

Kazakhstan: Qazsport, Q Sport

Kosovo: Artmotion

Latvia: Viaplay

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: Proximus

Malta: Melta, GO

Moldova: Setanta

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport, Makedonski Telekom

Norway: TV2 Norway

Poland: Polsat, TVP

Portugal: Eleven, Canal 11

Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media

Romania: Clever Media, DigiSport, Telekom Romania

Russia: Match TV

Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia: Markiza, Premier Sports, RTVS

Slovenia: Sportklub

Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro

Sweden: Telia ﻿

Switzerland: blue Sport

Turkey: EXXEN

Ukraine: Megogo

United Kingdom: BT Sport



Africa and Middle East

Middle East, North Africa: beIN

Nigeria: SuperSport

South Africa: SuperSport

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport﻿, Canal+

Americas

Brazil: TNT

Canada: DAZN

Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax

Central America: ESPN

Haiti: Canal+

South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN

Mexico: TNT

United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

Brunei: beIN

Cambodia: beIN

Hong Kong SAR: beIN

Indian Sub-Continent: Sony

Indonesia: SCTV

Japan: WOWOW

Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport

Laos: beIN

Macau SAR: TDM

Malaysia: beIN

Mongolia: SPS

Myanmar: Canal+

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Philippines: TAP TV

Singapore: beIN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta

Tajikistan: Varzish TV

Thailand: beIN

Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Vietnam: FPT Sports

Worldwide

In-flight/In-ship: Sport24