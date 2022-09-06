Where to watch the UEFA Youth League: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Tuesday 6 September 2022
See where to watch selected matches in the UEFA Youth League on TV around the world.
The UEFA Youth League is broadcast across the world with four games per matchweek from the group stage.
Fans can find their local UEFA Youth League broadcast partner(s) below.
TV partners
Europe
Albania: Tring
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belgium: Proximus
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: A1
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: Nova, Premier Sports, Czech TV
Denmark: Viaplay
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: MTV (CMore)
France: beIn
Georgia: Adjara Sport, Silknet
Germany: DAZN
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: Sport 1
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Israel: The Sports Channel
Italy: Sky Italia, Mediaset
Kazakhstan: Qazsport, Q Sport
Kosovo: Artmotion
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: Proximus
Malta: Melta, GO
Moldova: Setanta
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Arena Sport, Makedonski Telekom
Norway: TV2 Norway
Poland: Polsat, TVP
Portugal: Eleven, Canal 11
Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
Romania: Clever Media, DigiSport, Telekom Romania
Russia: Match TV
Serbia: RTS, Arena Sport
Slovakia: Markiza, Premier Sports, RTVS
Slovenia: Sportklub
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro
Sweden: Telia
Switzerland: blue Sport
Turkey: EXXEN
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Africa and Middle East
Middle East, North Africa: beIN
Nigeria: SuperSport
South Africa: SuperSport
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, Canal+
Americas
Brazil: TNT
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: FlowSports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Haiti: Canal+
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
Mexico: TNT
United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes
Asia and Pacific
Australia: STAN
Brunei: beIN
Cambodia: beIN
Hong Kong SAR: beIN
Indian Sub-Continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: WOWOW
Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport
Laos: beIN
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIN
Mongolia: SPS
Myanmar: Canal+
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV
Singapore: beIN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Tajikistan: Varzish TV
Thailand: beIN
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vietnam: FPT Sports
Worldwide
In-flight/In-ship: Sport24
Live streams on UEFA.tv
Four games a matchweek will be streamed live in all territories on UEFA.tv with highlights to follow. Go to the dedicated UEFA Youth League section to see upcoming games.