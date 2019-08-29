UEFA Champions League path groups to be set
Thursday 29 August 2019
The 32 teams in the UEFA Champions League path will know their groups today.
The UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco will also set the groups for that path of the UEFA Youth League, featuring the same teams with similar fixture lists.
• The eight group winners will progress straight to the round of 16.
• The eight runners-up will go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who will emerge after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants entering a draw at 14:00 CET on Tuesday.
The contenders
Liverpool (ENG, UEFA Champions League holders)
Chelsea (ENG, UEFA Europa League winners)
Barcelona (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Bayern München (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Zenit (RUS)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Napoli (ITA)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Ajax (NED)
Benfica (POR)
Lyon (FRA)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Salzburg (AUT)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Valencia (ESP)
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Genk (BEL)
Galatasaray (TUR)
RB Leipzig (GER)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Atalanta (ITA)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
- Among the contenders in this path are two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, as well as 2016/17 champions Salzburg.
- Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern München, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid all keep up their records of entering all seven editions of this competition (along with domestic champions path hopefuls Porto – the current UEFA Youth League holders).
- Atalanta, Genk, LOSC Lille and Slavia Praha are making UEFA Youth League debuts.
- Barcelona have played a record 53 games in this competition but Chelsea have scored more goals than anyone else (142).
Group matches
Matchday one: 17/18 September
Matchday two: 1/2 October
Matchday three: 22/23 October
Matchday four: 5/6 November
Matchday five: 26/27 November
Matchday six: 10/11 December
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon