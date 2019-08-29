Domestic champions path draw: Tuesday
Thursday 29 August 2019
The 32 entrants including holders Porto will be drawn into two knockout rounds at 14:00 CET on Tuesday, streamed live.
Participants
Real Zaragoza (ESP)
Derby County (ENG)
Rennes (FRA)
Porto (POR, holders)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Young Boys (SUI)
PAOK (GRE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Maccabi Petah Tikva (ISR)
APOEL (CYP)
Viitorul (ROU)
Korona Kielce (POL)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Gabala (AZE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Brodarac (SRB)
Rangers (SCO)
FC Minsk (BLR)
Astana (KAZ)
Sogndal (NOR)
Domžale (SVN)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)
Shkëndija Tiranë (ALB)
ÍA Akranes (ISL)
MTK Budapest (HUN)
KF Shkëndija (MKD)
Honka (FIN)
Bohemians (IRL)
Zrinjski (BIH)
Liepāja (LVA)
Levadia Tallinn (EST)
How the draw works
First round (2 & 23 October)
- There is no seeding but may be geographical groups
- Pots will be prepared with the requisite number of balls, placed in a large central bowl and shuffled.
- Two balls are drawn from this bowl. These teams will play each other, with the first team drawn playing the first match at home and the return away.
- The procedure continues until all teams are drawn.
Second round (6 & 27 November)
- The 16 first-round pairings may be split into geographical groups, with no seedings.
- First-round pairings are placed in a central bowl and shuffled.
- Two balls are drawn from the bowl. These pairings will play each other, with the first pairing drawn playing the first match at home and the return away.
- The same steps will be carried out with the remaining balls in the bowl.
- The eight domestic champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths.
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon