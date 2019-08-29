UEFA Youth League knockout draw
Thursday 29 August 2019
Article summary
The draw on 14 February sets out the ties from the round of 16 to the finals in Nyon.
Article top media content
Article body
Draw procedure
- The eight group winners and eight play-off victors go into the draw, with the first team picked in each tie at home. No teams are seeded and there is no country protection. The winners and runners-up of the same group in the Champions League path cannot be drawn against each other, with any other restrictions announced ahead of the draw.
- The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws are open. The semi-finals and final will be held at Colovray Stadium, Nyon.
Round dates
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon