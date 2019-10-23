Watch UEFA Youth League streams, highlights
Wednesday 23 October 2019
Four UEFA Youth League group games per matchday will be streamed live in selected territories.
Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage. Here is the list of confirmed matches so far: kick-off times CET.
The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.
HIGHLIGHTS
Matchday 1
Tuesday 17 September
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid
Matchday 2
Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München
Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea
Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano
Matchday 3
Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 23 October
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
STREAMS
Matchday 4
Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund v Internazionale Milano (14:00)
Lyon v Benfica (16:00)
Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta v Manchester City (14:00)
Real Madrid v Galatasaray (16:00)
Matchday 5
Tuesday 26 November
tbc
Wednesday 27 November
tbc
Matchday 6
Tuesday 10 December
tbc
Wednesday 11 December
tbc