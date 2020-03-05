UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

Round of 16

Tuesday 10 or Wednesday 11 March (exact date to be confirmed)

Internazionale Milano v Rennes (14:00 CET)

Wednesday 11 March

Juventus v Real Madrid (16:00 CET)



KNOCKOUT PHASE

Round of 16

Tuesday 3 March

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb

Tuesday 11 February

Derby County 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday 12 February

Rangers 0-4 Atlético Madrid

Porto 1-1, 6-7pens Salzburg

Real Zaragoza 1-3 Lyon



GROUP STAGE

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December

Chelsea 1-1 LOSC Lille

Internazionale Milano 2-0 Barcelona

Wednesday 11 December

Club Brugge 2-2 Real Madrid

Bayern München 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November

Juventus 2-1 Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid 6-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 27 November

Barcelona 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 7-0 Napoli

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Internazionale Milano

Lyon 2-3 Benfica

Wednesday 6 November

Atalanta 1-0 Manchester City

Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray

Matchday 3

Tuesday 22 October

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 23 October

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 2

Tuesday 1 October

Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Wednesday 2 October

LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea

Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano

Matchday 1

Tuesday 17 September

Napoli 1-1 Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Wednesday 18 September

Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid