UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

Round of 16

tbc

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Play-offs

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Derby 3-1 Dortmund

Tuesday 11 February

Derby County 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday 12 February

Rangers 0-4 Atlético Madrid

Porto 1-1, 6-7pens Salzburg

Real Zaragoza 1-3 Lyon



GROUP STAGE

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December

Chelsea 1-1 LOSC Lille

Internazionale Milano 2-0 Barcelona

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Inter 2-0 Barcelona

Wednesday 11 December

Club Brugge 2-2 Real Madrid

Bayern München 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November

Juventus 2-1 Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid 6-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Real Madrid 6-3 Paris

Wednesday 27 November

Barcelona 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool 7-0 Napoli

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Internazionale Milano

Lyon 2-3 Benfica

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Lyon 2-3 Benfica

Wednesday 6 November

Atalanta 1-0 Manchester City

Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray

Matchday 3

Tuesday 22 October

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris

Wednesday 23 October

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 2

Tuesday 1 October

Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern

Wednesday 2 October

LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea

Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano

Matchday 1

Tuesday 17 September

Napoli 1-1 Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid

Wednesday 18 September

Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid