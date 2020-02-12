UEFA Youth League streams, highlights
Wednesday 12 February 2020
Watch highlights from the play-offs and group stage with knockout matches streamed in selected territories.
Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories.
The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.
STREAMS
Round of 16
tbc
HIGHLIGHTS
KNOCKOUT PHASE
Play-offs
Tuesday 11 February
Derby County 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday 12 February
Rangers 0-4 Atlético Madrid
Porto 1-1, 6-7pens Salzburg
Real Zaragoza 1-3 Lyon
GROUP STAGE
Matchday 6
Tuesday 10 December
Chelsea 1-1 LOSC Lille
Internazionale Milano 2-0 Barcelona
Wednesday 11 December
Club Brugge 2-2 Real Madrid
Bayern München 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Matchday 5
Tuesday 26 November
Juventus 2-1 Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid 6-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 27 November
Barcelona 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Liverpool 7-0 Napoli
Matchday 4
Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Internazionale Milano
Lyon 2-3 Benfica
Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta 1-0 Manchester City
Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray
Matchday 3
Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 23 October
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 2
Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München
Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea
Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano
Matchday 1
Tuesday 17 September
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid