UEFA Youth League streams, highlights
Monday 25 November 2019
Four UEFA Youth League group games per matchday are streamed live in selected territories with highlighs to follow.
Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage: kick-off times CET.
The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.
HIGHLIGHTS
Matchday 1
Tuesday 17 September
Napoli 1-1 Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid
Matchday 2
Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München
Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea
Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano
Matchday 3
Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday 23 October
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 4
Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Internazionale Milano
Lyon 2-3 Benfica
Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta 1-0 Manchester City
Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray
STREAMS
Matchday 5
Tuesday 26 November
Juventus v Atlético Madrid (14:00)
Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)
Wednesday 27 November
Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund (14:00)
Liverpool v Napoli (16:00)
Matchday 6
Tuesday 10 December
Chelsea v LOSC Lille (14:00)
Internazinale Milano v Barcelona (16:00)
Wednesday 11 December
Club Brugge v Real Madrid (14:00)
Bayern München v Tottenham Hotspur (16:00)