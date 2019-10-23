Watch UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Wednesday 23 October 2019

Four UEFA Youth League group games per matchday will be streamed live in selected territories.

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage. Here is the list of confirmed matches so far: kick-off times CET.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.


HIGHLIGHTS 

Matchday 1

Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Tuesday 17 September   
 Napoli 1-1 Liverpool 
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid
Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid

 Wednesday 18 September
Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid

Matchday 2

Tuesday 1 October
Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern
Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern

Wednesday 2 October
LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea
Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano

Highlights: Barcelona v Internazionale
Highlights: Barcelona v Internazionale

Matchday 3

Tuesday 22 October
Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris
Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris

Wednesday 23 October
Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Highlights: Internazionale 4-1 Dortmund
Highlights: Internazionale 4-1 Dortmund

STREAMS

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November
Borussia Dortmund v Internazionale Milano (14:00)
Lyon v Benfica (16:00)

Wednesday 6 November
Atalanta v Manchester City (14:00)
Real Madrid v Galatasaray (16:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November
tbc

Wednesday 27 November
tbc

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December
tbc

Wednesday 11 December
tbc

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 23 October 2019
Top