Watch UEFA Youth League streams, highlights

Four UEFA Youth League games per matchday will be streamed live on UEFA.tv in selected territories throughout the group stage. Here is the list of confirmed matches so far: kick-off times CET.

The chosen games are centrally-produced by UEFA, televised by the UEFA Youth League rights holders and streamed on UEFA.tv in unsold territories. Highlights follow in all territories.

Matchday 1

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Tuesday 17 September

Napoli 1-1 Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid

Wednesday 18 September

Atlético Madrid 0-4 Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid

Matchday 2

Tuesday 1 October

Juventus 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Bayern München

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern

Wednesday 2 October

LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea

Barcelona 0-3 Internazionale Milano

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Barcelona v Internazionale

Matchday 3

Tuesday 22 October

Atlético Madrid 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris

Wednesday 23 October

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Internazionale Milano 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Internazionale 4-1 Dortmund

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November

Borussia Dortmund v Internazionale Milano (14:00)

Lyon v Benfica (16:00)

Wednesday 6 November

Atalanta v Manchester City (14:00)

Real Madrid v Galatasaray (16:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November

tbc

Wednesday 27 November

tbc

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December

tbc

Wednesday 11 December

tbc