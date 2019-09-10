Domestic champions path gets going

Tuesday 10 September 2019

Holders Porto are among the winners in the first round first legs.

Bohemnians
SPORTSFILE
  • Teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties
  • First round second legs 22 to 24 October
  • Second round draw already made, ties in November
  • Second round winners meet group-stage runners-up in play-offs
  • Play-off winners advance to round of 16 with first-placed group-stage teams

First round

FIRST LEGS:

Wednesday 2 October

Shkëndija Tiranë 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol
FC Minsk 0-2 Derby County 
Dynamo Kyiv 8-0 KF Shkëndija
Porto 4-2 Liepāja
APOEL 1-1 Gabala
Viitorul 0-0 Domžale
Rennes 2-1 Brodarac 
Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Ludogorets 
ÍA Akranes 4-0 Levadia Tallinn 
MTK Budapest 1-1 HŠK Zrinjski 
Sogndal 3-1 Honka 
Elfsborg 1-2 Midtjylland
Bohemians 1-1 PAOK

Thursday 3 October

Young Boys 3-3 Rangers

Saturday 6 October

Astana v Maccabi Petah Tikva

Wednesday 9 October

Real Zaragoza v Korona Kielce

SECOND LEGS:

Tuesday 22 October

Domžale v Viitorul
Derby County v Minsk 

Wednesday 23 October

KF Shkëndija v Dynamo Kyiv 
Korona Kielce v Real Zaragoza 
HŠK Zrinjski v MTK Budapest 
Ludogorets v Slovan Bratislava 
Liepāja v Porto 
Brodarac v Rennes 
Sheriff Tiraspol v Shkëndija Tiranë 
Maccabi Petah Tikva v Astana 
Levadia Tallinn v ÍA Akranes 
PAOK v Bohemians 
Midtjylland v Elfsborg 
Rangers v Young Boys 

Thursday 24 October

Gabala v APOEL 
Honka v Sogndal 

Second round (6 & 27 November)

Shkëndija Tiranë (ALB)/Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) v Sogndal (NOR)/Honka (FIN)
Real Zaragoza (ESP)/Korona Kielce (POL) v Gabala (AZE)/APOEL (CYP)
Elfsborg (SWE)/Midtjylland (DEN) v MTK Budapest (HUN)/HŠK Zrinjski (BIH)
ÍA Akranes (ISL)/Levadia Tallinn (EST) v FC Minsk (BLR)/Derby County (ENG)
Porto (POR, holders)/Liepāja (LVA) v Viitorul (ROU)/Domžale (SVN)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)/KF Shkëndija (MKD) v Bohemians (IRL)/PAOK (GRE)
Young Boys (SUI)/Rangers (SCO) v Ludogorets (BUL)/Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Rennes (FRA)/Brodarac (SRB) v Astana (KAZ)/Maccabi Petah Tikva (ISR)

Guide

  • The domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2018 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League) are in this path. The 31st-ranked association, Liechtenstein, have no domestic youth competition, so their place is taken by Moldova, ranked 33rd.
  • A vacancy in this path (from a club being eligible for the UEFA Champions League path, namely Ajax, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Dinamo, Genk, Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moskva, Salzburg and Slavia) is filled by the domestic youth champions of the next best-ranked association (in those cases Albania, Iceland, Hungary, North Macedonia, Finland, the Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia and, represented for the first time, Estonia).
  • Along with Estonia’s Levadia, there are debuts for Derby County, ÍA Akranes, Honka, Korona Kielce, Maccabi Petah Tikva, MTK Budapest, Rangers, Real Zaragoza, Rennes, Shkëndija Tiranë, Slovan Bratislava and Sogndal.
  • Holders Porto keep up their record of entering all seven editions of this competition

Knockout dates

Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon﻿

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 3 October 2019
Top