UEFA Youth League finals: Nyon
Thursday 26 September 2019
Article summary
The semi-finals at Colovray Sports Centre are on 17 April with the final on 20 April.
Article top media content
Article body
The venue: Colovray Sports Centre
Capacity: 4,000 (800 seats)
Opened: 1991
• The Colovray Sports Centre stands opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon on the shores of Lake Geneva. UEFA took over management of the stadium on 1 April 2010.
• Nyon sits at an altitude of 406m and has a population of about 16,000. In winter it provides a base for winter sports enthusiasts. It is also a summer tourist hot spot thanks to its warm climate, lakeside activities, chateaus, Roman museums and music festivals, which attract the best European bands.
• Opened in 1991, the sports complex is home to Stade Nyonnais from the Promotion League, Switzerland's third tier.
• The stadium staged the 2004 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final and from 2008 to 2013 hosted the four-team WU17 EURO as well as other UEFA-organised friendly tournaments.
• The Women's U17s is now an eight-team event with varying hosts, but in 2014 the stadium was designated the venue for the first UEFA Youth League final tournament, also a four-sided knockout, a status it has retained.
Road to Nyon
Autumn matches
UEFA Champions League path matchday one: 17/18 September
UEFA Champions League path matchday two: 1/2 October
Domestic champions path round one, first leg: 2 October
UEFA Champions League path matchday three: 22/23 October
Domestic champions path round one, second leg: 23 October
UEFA Champions League path matchday four: 5/6 November
Domestic champions path round two, first leg: 6 November
UEFA Champions League path matchday five: 26/27 November
Domestic champions path round two, second leg: 27 November
UEFA Champions League path matchday six: 10/11 December
Knockout dates
Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Finals
Semi-finals: 17 April (14:00 CET & 18:00 CET), Colovray Sports Centre
Final: 20 April (18:00 CET), Colovray Sports Centre
Past finals
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Hoffenheim)
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Manchester City & Porto)
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)