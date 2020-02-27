UEFA Youth League knockout ties: road to Nyon

The next stage of the road to Nyon begins on 3 March with the UEFA Youth League round of 16.

Round of 16 ties

Tuesday 3 March

Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Rennes (FRA)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Lyon (FRA)

Ajax (NED) vs Atlético Madrid (ESP)

Benfica (POR) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München (GER) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Juventus (ITA) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs Midtjylland (DEN)

Salzburg (AUT) vs Derby County (ENG)

Benfica beat Liverpool 2-1 at this stage in 2014/15.

Benfica beat Liverpool 2-1 at this stage in 2014/15.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 away and 6-2 at home in the inaugural 2013/14 group stage.

Real Madrid are the only side to have reached this round in all seven editions after Barcelona's group-stage exit; Atlético are there for the sixth time.

Real Madrid are also hoping to become the first team to reach six quarter-finals (they share the current record of five with Barcelona and Chelsea). Benfica could equal the present mark having got through four times.

Real Madrid can equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the four-team Nyon finals. Benfica (2014 and 2017 runners-up) and Salzburg (2017 winners) also have finals experience.

No teams from Croatia, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands or Serbia have previously reached the Nyon finals.

Derby and Liverpool hope to be a record sixth (or seventh) different English quarter-finalist.

None of last season's final four (Porto, Chelsea, Barcelona and Hoffenheim) have made it through; Dinamo, Lyon, Midtjylland and Real Madrid all lost in the 2019 quarter-finals while Liverpool (to Dinamo), Atlético (to Real Madrid) and Ajax (to Lyon) fell in the round of 16.

Salzburg (2017 champions) are the only former winners left in the competition, having beaten holders Porto on penalties in the play-offs.

Crvena zvezda are the first Serbian team to reach the round of 16.

Atalanta, Derby and Rennes are through on their competition debuts.

Juventus are also in the round of 16 for the first time; Bayern and Inter can make the quarter-finals for the first time.

Quarter-final draw (17/18 March)

Quarter-final draw (17/18 March)

1: Internazionale Milano/Rennes vs Juventus/Real Madrid

2: Salzburg/Derby County vs Atalanta/Lyon

3: Crvena zvezda/Midtjylland vs Ajax/Atlético Madrid

4: Bayern München/Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica/Liverpool

Semi-final draw (17 April: Colovray Stadim, Nyon)

1: Winner quarter-final 4 vs Winner quarter-final 3

2: Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 1

Final (20 April: Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2