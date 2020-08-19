Youth League semi-finals: Salzburg join Ajax and Benfica 

Ajax and Benfica set up a UEFA Youth League semi-final in Nyon on Saturday after producing 3-1 wins respectively against Midtjylland and GNK Dinamo. Former winners Salzburg beat Lyon 4-3 on Wednesday and will play the winners of the quarter-final between Real Madrid and Inter.

The last two round of 16 ties and the remainder of the competition are being played between 16 and 25 August at Colovray Stadium, Nyon. All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Quarter-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Highlights: Midtjylland 1-3 Ajax

Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland 1-3 Ajax – highlights

Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Benfica – highlights

Ajax are the first Dutch team to reach the semi-finals after three superb goals.

Benfica's Pedro Álvaro, who won in the team that reached the 2017 final, made a new record 28th competition appearance, one ahead of Diogo Costa of last year's winners Porto.

Gonçalo Ramos produced two headers in quick succession as Benfica came from behind against Dinamo, who like Midtjylland also lost in last season's quarter-finals.



Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg 4-3 Lyon

Internazionale Milano vs Real Madrid (18:00)

Salzburg lifted the trophy in 2017.

Madrid, in a new record sixth quarter-final, are looking to equal Barcelona and Chelsea's record of four appearances in the semi-finals (usually the final stage in Nyon).

Against Inter, Madrid will become the first club to 60 matches in the competition, one ahead of Barcelona.

No team from Italy have previously reached the Nyon semi-finals.

Highlights: Salzburg knock out holders Porto on penalties

Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Saturday 22 August

1: ﻿Ajax vs Benfica (15:00)

2: Salzburg vs Internazionale Milano/Real Madrid (18:00)

Benfica won both their previous semi-finals in 2014 and 2017; Ajax are the first Dutch team to get this far.

Final (Colovray Stadium, Nyon)

Tuesday 25 August

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (18:00)

Round of 16 report

Sunday 16 August: Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Internazionale Milano 1-0 Rennes – highlights

Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid – highlights

Highlights: Juventus 1-3 Real Madrid

Competition debutant Cesare Casadei came off the bench to head Inter past tournament newcomers Rennes.

Madrid, keeping up their record of always reaching the round of 16, have set another record by reaching their sixth quarter-final out of seven seasons – despite being 1-0 down and reduced to ten men in the opening minutes.

Tuesday 10 March

Atalanta 3-3, 3-5 pens Lyon*

Debutants Atalanta led 2-0 and 3-2 but a last-gasp Rayan Cherki goal forced penalties, and Lyon converted all their spot kicks to reach a second straight quarter-final.

Wednesday 4 March

Bayern München 2-2, 5-6pens Dinamo Zagreb – highlights

Crvena zvezda 0-3 Midtjylland

Salzburg 4-1 Derby County

Bayern came back from 2-0 down to force penalties but Dinamo are into their second straight quarter-final.

Midtjylland are into a second consecutive quarter-final after beating the first Serbian side to reach the round of 16.



Salzburg, who beat holders Porto in the last 16, remain the only past winners left in the competition after defeating debutants Derby.

Highlights: Benfica 4-1 Liverpool

Tuesday 3 March

Ajax 0-0, 6-5pens Atlético Madrid – watch the shoot-out

Benfica 4-1 Liverpool – highlights