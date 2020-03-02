Inter-Rennes, Atalanta-Lyon, Juventus-Madrid UEFA Youth League ties postponed

Monday 2 March 2020

Three scheduled round of 16 matches have been put back.

NYON, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 30: The Lennart Johansson trophy is displayed prior to the UEFA 2016/2017 Youth League knockout draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football on August 30, 2016 in Nyon, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
In consultation with the respective teams, the following UEFA Youth League round of 16 matches have been postponed.

Juventus vs Real Madrid CF: Wednesday 4 March, 16:00 CET (Juventus training ground, Turin)

  • Now to be played at 16:00 CET on Wednesday 11 March.

Atalanta BC vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Tuesday 3 March, 13:00 CET (Centro Sportivo Bortolloti, Bergamo)
FC Internazionale Milano vs. Stade Rennais FC: Tuesday 3 March, 14:00 CET (Stadio Ernesto Breda, San Giovanni)

  • The exact information regarding the rescheduling of these two matches will be confirmed this week.
