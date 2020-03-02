Inter-Rennes, Atalanta-Lyon, Juventus-Madrid UEFA Youth League ties postponed
Monday 2 March 2020
Three scheduled round of 16 matches have been put back.
In consultation with the respective teams, the following UEFA Youth League round of 16 matches have been postponed.
Juventus vs Real Madrid CF: Wednesday 4 March, 16:00 CET (Juventus training ground, Turin)
- Now to be played at 16:00 CET on Wednesday 11 March.
Atalanta BC vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Tuesday 3 March, 13:00 CET (Centro Sportivo Bortolloti, Bergamo)
FC Internazionale Milano vs. Stade Rennais FC: Tuesday 3 March, 14:00 CET (Stadio Ernesto Breda, San Giovanni)
- The exact information regarding the rescheduling of these two matches will be confirmed this week.