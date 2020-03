Youth League matches postponed

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed.

This includes all UEFA Youth League quarter-final matches scheduled on 17 and 18 March 2020.

Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course.

UEFA yesterday invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to a videoconference meeting on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.