Youth League finals postponed

In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, the UEFA Youth League round of 16 and quarter-final matches have been postponed.

Consequently, the UEFA Youth League Final Week, due to take place between 17 April and 20 April 2020, has currently also been postponed.

UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding the coronavirus and to liaise with national associations, clubs and relevant authorities in this respect.

Further information about the rescheduling of the competition will be given in due course, after a thorough assessment of options.