Youth League round of 16: Inter vs Rennes scheduled for August

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced the following decision in relation to the 2019/20 UEFA Youth League round of 16 match between Internazionale Milano and Stade Rennais (originally scheduled for 11 March 2020).

The CEDB has decided to close the disciplinary proceedings against Inter for the alleged refusal to play.

In view of the unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19, and following an agreement by both clubs, in line with the values and the spirit of the UEFA Youth League, the game will be played according to the new match calendar as approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June 2020.

The match will now take place on 16 August in Nyon.