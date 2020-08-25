Real Madrid's first title: 2019/20 at a glance
Tuesday 25 August 2020
Real Madrid defeated Benfica in a thrilling five-goal final to clinch their first UEFA Youth League title in Nyon.
Raúl González's Real Madrid claimed their first UEFA Youth League title, downing three-time runners-up Benfica.
Two goals up at half-time, Madrid's counter-attack proved the perfect response to Benfica's high press. Hitting back straight after the break, the Portuguese side looked to have one foot back in the tie through Gonçalo Ramos, before Miguel Gutiérrez swiftly renewed the Spanish side's two-goal advantage a minute later.
Once again, Gonçalo Ramos poked in to give Benfica hope. Madrid withstood a late Benfica resurgence, though Henrique Araújo's close-range strike that rattled the bar should have corrected Tiago Dantas' second-half penalty miss.
Final eight results: Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final
25 August
Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid
Semi-finals
Saturday 22 August
Benfica 3-0 Ajax
Salzburg 1-2 Real Madrid
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 19 August
Salzburg 4-3 Lyon
Internazionale Milano 0-3 Real Madrid
Tuesday 18 August
Midtjylland 1-3 Ajax
Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Benfica
8 Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta)
8 Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica)
6 Chukwubuike Adamu (Salzburg)
6 Troy Parrott (Tottenham)
6 Luka Sučić (Salzburg)
5 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
5 Tiago Dantas (Benfica)
5 Curtis Jones (Liverpool)
5 Youri Regeer (Ajax)
5 Morgan Whittaker (Derby)
Records
- Real Madrid won their first final having previously lost three semis, including to Benfica in 2014 and 2017.
- Benfica lost their third UEFA Youth League final – 2014, 2017 and 2020 – the most final losses of any side.
- Real Madrid equalled Barcelona and Chelsea's record for semi-final appearances (4), set a new mark for quarter-final appearances (6) and kept up their record of making the round of 16 in all seven editions.
- In the quarter-finals, Madrid became the first team to reach 60 competition appearances. Their new tallies of 62 appearances, (39) wins and (159) goals are UEFA Youth League bests.
- In the quarter-finals, Benfica's Pedro Álvaro made a record 28th competition appearance, overtaking Diogo Costa of last year's winners Porto.
Roll of honour
2020: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica
- Most titles
By club
2 Barcelona
2 Chelsea
1 Benfica
1 Porto
1 Real Madrid
1 Salzburg
By country
3 Spain
2 England
1 Portugal
1 Austria
- Most final appearances
By club
4 Chelsea
3 Benfica
2 Barcelona
1 Paris Saint-Germain
1 Porto
1 Real Madrid
1 Salzburg
1 Shakhtar Donetsk
By country
4 England
4 Portugal
3 Spain
1 Austria
1 France
1 Ukraine