Real Madrid's first title: 2019/20 at a glance

Raúl González's Real Madrid claimed their first UEFA Youth League title, downing three-time runners-up Benfica.

Two goals up at half-time, Madrid's counter-attack proved the perfect response to Benfica's high press. Hitting back straight after the break, the Portuguese side looked to have one foot back in the tie through Gonçalo Ramos, before Miguel Gutiérrez swiftly renewed the Spanish side's two-goal advantage a minute later.

Once again, Gonçalo Ramos poked in to give Benfica hope. Madrid withstood a late Benfica resurgence, though Henrique Araújo's close-range strike that rattled the bar should have corrected Tiago Dantas' second-half penalty miss.

Final eight results: Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final

25 August

Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid

Highlights: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid

Semi-finals

Saturday 22 August

Benfica 3-0 Ajax

Salzburg 1-2 Real Madrid



Quarter-finals

Highlights: Salzburg 4-3 Lyon

Wednesday 19 August

Salzburg 4-3 Lyon

Internazionale Milano 0-3 Real Madrid



Tuesday 18 August

Midtjylland 1-3 Ajax

Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Benfica

Gonçalo Ramos struck twice in the final to end with eight goals in the competition

Top scorers

8 Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta)

8 Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica)

6 Chukwubuike Adamu (Salzburg)

6 Troy Parrott (Tottenham)

﻿6 Luka Sučić (Salzburg)

5 Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

5 Tiago Dantas (Benfica)

5 Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

5 Youri Regeer (Ajax)

5 Morgan Whittaker (Derby)

Bayern 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (Dinamo win 6-5 on penalties)

Records



Real Madrid won their first final having previously lost three semis, including to Benfica in 2014 and 2017.

Benfica lost their third UEFA Youth League final – 2014, 2017 and 2020 – the most final losses of any side.



Real Madrid equalled Barcelona and Chelsea's record for semi-final appearances (4), set a new mark for quarter-final appearances (6) and kept up their record of making the round of 16 in all seven editions.

In the quarter-finals, Madrid became the first team to reach 60 competition appearances. Their new tallies of 62 appearances, (39) wins and (159) goals are UEFA Youth League bests.

In the quarter-finals, Benfica's Pedro Álvaro made a record 28th competition appearance, overtaking Diogo Costa of last year's winners Porto.

Roll of honour



2020: Benfica 2-3 Real Madrid

2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea

2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea

2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica

2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica

Highlights: Porto 1-1 Salzburg (Salzburg win 7-6 on penalties)

Most titles

By club

2 Barcelona

2 Chelsea

1 Benfica

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Salzburg

By country

3 Spain

2 England

1 Portugal

1 Austria

Most final appearances

Highlights: Real Madrid 6-3 Paris

By club

4 Chelsea

3 Benfica

2 Barcelona

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Salzburg

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

By country

4 England

4 Portugal

3 Spain

1 Austria

1 France

1 Ukraine