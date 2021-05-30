Christensen and Mount do first Youth League-Champions League double
Sunday 30 May 2021
Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and Mason Mount are the first players to win the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions League.
Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen became the first players to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions League after Chelsea's senior team beat Manchester City 1-0 to follow their junior side's successes of 2015 and 2016.
Christensen came off the bench in Porto on Saturday, six years after starting as Chelsea beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 to win the second UEFA Youth League title in Nyon. Two years ago Christensen became the first player to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Europa League as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, giving him a unique clean sweep of UEFA's three current men's club football titles, until the UEFA Europa Conference League begins next season.
Mount started Saturday's UEFA Champions League final and set up the winning goal. In 2016 the then 17-year-old was brought on moments after Paris Saint-Germain's 58th-minute equaliser in the UEFA Youth League final, and almost immediately Chelsea took a 2-1 lead that retained the title.
Reece James, a 2018 runner-up against Barcelona, and Manchester City's Rúben Dias, who captained Benfica in the 2017 final against Salzburg, also made history along with Christensen and Mount as they became the first four players to have taken part in both UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions finals.
James's 2018 team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Chelsea's matchday squad on Saturday, as were two 2019 runners-up against Porto – Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin. Tammy Abraham, a 2015 and 2016 winner with Chelsea, was also in their UEFA Champions League squad this season but was not in the matchday 23 in Porto.
Players have won UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/or UEFA Europa League
Andreas Christensen
UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Dontesk
UEL: 2019 for Chelsea, W4-1 vs Arsenal
UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City
Mason Mount
UYL: 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain
UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City
Munir El-Haddadi
UYL: 2014 for Barcelona, W3-0 vs Benfica
UEL: 2020 for Sevilla, W3-2 vs Internazionale Milano
Other players who have feautred in final of both UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League
Rúben Dias
UYL: 2017 for Benfica, L1-2 vs Salzburg
UCL: 2021 for Manchester City, L0-1 vs Chelsea
Reece James
UYL: 2018 for Chelsea, L0-3 vs Barcelona
UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City