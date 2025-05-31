Youth League winners tasting Champions League, Europa League and Conference League success: Christensen, Mount, Vitinha, Abraham, Munir, Solanke

Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount and Vitinha are the three players who have played in UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions League final wins.

Christensen and Mount in 2021 became the first players to do that double when Chelsea's senior team beat Manchester City to follow their junior side's successes of 2015 and 2016. Vitiniha, whose Porto team defeated Chelsea in the 2019 UEFA Youth League final, added the UEFA Champions League title six years later as Paris Saint-Germain beat Inter.

Christensen came off the bench in Porto against Man City in 2021, six years after starting as Chelsea beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 to win the second UEFA Youth League title in Nyon. In 2019 Christensen became the first player to win both the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Europa League as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, giving him a unique clean sweep of what were then UEFA's three men's club football titles, until the UEFA Conference League began.

Mount started the 2021 UEFA Champions League final and set up the winning goal. In 2016 the then 17-year-old was brought on moments after Paris's 58th-minute equaliser in the UEFA Youth League final, and almost immediately Chelsea took a 2-1 lead that retained the title. His attempt to match Christensen's treble in 2025 was thwarted by a goalscorer in Chelsea's 2015 winning side, Dominic Solanke, who helped Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final a decade on.

2016 final highlights: Mount's Chelsea retain title

Reece James, a 2018 runner-up against Barcelona, and Manchester City's Rúben Dias, who captained Benfica in the 2017 final against Salzburg, also made history along with Christensen and Mount as they became the first four players to have taken part in both UEFA Youth League and UEFA Champions finals. James's 2018 team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Chelsea's matchday squad against City, as were two 2019 runners-up against Porto (and Vitinha) – Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin.

Tammy Abraham, a 2015 and 2016 winner with Chelsea, was also in their UEFA Champions League squad in 2020/21 but was not in the matchday 23 in Porto. However a year later with new club Roma, Abraham tasted victory in the new UEFA Europa Conference League (though was denied in the following season's UEFA Europa League final by Sevilla). Carles Pérez, a 2018 UEFA Youth League victor when at Barcelona, was on the Roma bench in Tirana in 2022.

The second player after Christensen to win both junior and senior UEFA club titles of any sort was Munir El-Haddadi. He scored twice to help Barcelona win the inaugural UEFA Youth League in 2014, then six years later came on as a substitute in Sevilla's 3-2 UEFA Europa League final defeat of Inter.

Vitinha in 2025 aided Paris to UEFA Champions League final success against Inter, having come off the bench for Porto against Chelsea in 2019. Also in that Paris team were two players with Benfica Youth League pedigree. Gonçalo Ramos, a double goalscorer in the 2020 decider as they lost 3-2 to Real Madrid, and João Neves, who played for the Eagles on the road to victory in 2022 but did not take part in the finals.

2019: Vitinha's Porto defeat Chelsea

Players who have won UEFA Youth League (UYL) and either UEFA Champions League (UCL)/UEFA Europa League (UEL)/UEFA Conference League (UECL)

Andreas Christensen

UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Dontesk

UEL: 2019 for Chelsea, W4-1 vs Arsenal

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City

Mason Mount

UYL: 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City

UEL: 2025 for Manchester United, L0-1 vs Tottenham Hotspur

Vitinha

UYL: 2019 for Porto, W3-1 vs Chelsea

UCL: 2025 for Paris Saint-Germain, W5-0 vs Inter

Munir El-Haddadi

UYL: 2014 for Barcelona, W3-0 vs Benfica

UEL: 2020 for Sevilla, W3-2 vs Inter

Dominic Solanke

UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Donetsk

UEL: 2025 for Tottenham Hotspur, W1-0 vs Manchester United

Tammy Abraham

UYL: 2015 for Chelsea, W3-2 vs Shakhtar Donetsk & 2016 for Chelsea, W2-1 vs Paris Saint-Germain

UECL: 2022 for Roma, W1-0 vs Feyenoord

Other players who have featured in final of both UEFA Youth League and either UEFA Champions League/UEFA Europa League/UEFA Conference League

Rúben Dias

UYL: 2017 for Benfica, L1-2 vs Salzburg

UCL: 2021 for Manchester City, L0-1 vs Chelsea & 2023 for Manchester City, W1-0 vs Inter

Jonathan Ikoné

UYL: 2016 for Paris Saint-Germain, L1-2 vs Chelsea

UECL: 2024 for Fiorentina, L0-1 vs Olympiacos

Igor Julio

UYL: 2017 for Salzburg, W2-1 vs Benfica

UECL: 2023 for Fiorentina, L1-2 vs West Ham United

Reece James

UYL: 2018 for Chelsea, L0-3 vs Barcelona

UCL: 2021 for Chelsea, W1-0 vs Manchester City﻿

Ian Maatsen

UYL: 2019 for Chelsea, L1-3 vs Porto

UCL: 2024 for Borussia Dortmund, L0-2 vs Real Madrid

Gonçalo Ramos

UYL: 2020 for Benfica, L2-3 vs Real Madrid

UCL: 2025 for Paris Saint-Germain, W5-0 vs Inter