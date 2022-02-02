UEFA Youth League play-offs start Tuesday

The UEFA Youth League play-offs are on 8 and 9 February, with the winners joining the teams that finished top of the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.

In the play-offs, the winners of the eight domestic champions path second-round ties are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage.

Tuesday 8 February

Group highlights: LOSC 0-3 Sevilla

AZ Alkmaar vs Villarreal

Rangers vs Sevilla

Žilina vs Inter

Empoli vs Borussia Dortmund



Wednesday 9 February

Midtjylland vs Club Brugge

Genk vs Chelsea

Hajduk Split vs Atlético

Deportivo La Coruña vs Dynamo Kyiv

Key facts

Group highlights: Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

• Midtjylland are in this round for the fifth time in the six seasons since the current format was introduced, all via the domestic champions path. All four of their previous ties went to penalties, the Danish side winning three times.

• Atlético are also in this round for the fifth time, having never failed to get past the group stage in any of this competition's eight editions. They have won three play-offs, losing only to Midtjylland on penalties in 2014/15 after a 4-4 draw.

• AZ, Deportivo, Empoli and Hajduk are through on debut while Genk, Villarreal and Žilina have made it to the play-offs for the first time. Rangers and Žilina hope to be the first teams from their nations to reach the round of 16.

• Club Brugge are also aiming to get to the round of 16 for the first time.

• Two-time champions Chelsea reached the 2019 final from the play-offs (having entered in the domestic champions path).

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon