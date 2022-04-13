Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists

The UEFA Youth League semi-finalists are confirmed with Juventus, Benfica, Atlético and 2017 winners Salzburg competing to succeed 2020 victors Real Madrid as champions after last season's competition was cancelled.

We profile the contenders competing at Nyon's Colovray Stadium in Switzerland.

Juventus have entered all eight editions but are in the semi-finals for the first time, only the second Italian team to get this far after Roma in 2014/15.

Benfica have equalled Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid's record of reaching four semi-finals, and aim to match Chelsea's record of reaching a fourth final.

Quarter-final highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

Group stage: Group H winners (D2-2a vs Malmö, W3-1h vs Chelsea, W2-0a vs Zenit, W4-2h vs Zenit, W3-1a vs Chelsea, W4-1h vs Malmö)

Round of 16: D0-0h, W5-4pens vs AZ Alkmaar

Quarter-finals: W2-0h vs Liverpool

Top scorers: Ange Chibozo, Gabriele Mulazzi, Nicolò Turco 3

Previous best: Round of 16 (2019/20)



Final four appearances:

Debut

Group stage: Group E winners (L0-4a vs Dynamo Kyiv, W4-0h vs Barcelona, W4-0h vs Bayern, W2-0a vs Bayern, W3-0a vs Barcelona, W1-0h vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Round of 16: W3-2a vs Midtjylland

Quarter-finals: W4-0a vs Sporting CP

Top scorers: Diego Moreira, Pedro Santos 4

Previous best: Runners-up (2013/14, 2016/17, 2019/20)



Final four appearances:

2020: Semi-final W3-0 vs Ajax, Final L2-3 vs Real Madrid

2017: Semi-final W4-2 vs Real Madrid, Final L1-2 vs Salzburg

2014: Semi-final W4-0 vs Real Madrid, Final L0-3 vs Barcelona

Salzburg beat Atlético in the 2016/17 quarter-finals to reach Nyon, where they won the title.

Atlético have entered all eight editions but are in the finals for the first time.

Quarter-final highlights: Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

Group stage: Group B runners-up (L1-2h vs Porto, D1-1a vs AC Milan, W2-0h vs Liverpool, L0-2a vs Liverpool, W3-0h vs AC Milan, W2-1a vs Porto)

Play-offs: D0-0a, W3-2pens vs Hajduk Split

Round of 16: W3-2a vs Real Madrid

Quarter-finals: W1-0a vs Dortmund

Top scorers: Salim El Jebari 3

Previous best: Quarter-finals (2014/15, 2016/17, 2017/18)



Final four appearances:

Debut

Quarter-final highlights: Paris 1-3 Salzburg

Group stage: Group G winners (L0-2a vs Sevilla, W3-1h vs LOSC Lille, W3-0h vs Wolfsburg, W2-1a vs Wolfsburg, L0-1a vs LOSC Lille, W 2-0h vs Sevilla)

Round of 16: D1-1a, W4-3pens vs Žilina

Quarter-finals: W3-1a vs Paris Saint-Germain

Top scorers: Roko Simic 4

Previous best: Winners (2016/17)



Final four appearances:

2020: Semi-final L1-2 vs Real Madrid

2017: Semi-final W2-1 vs Barcelona, Final W2-1 vs Benfica

