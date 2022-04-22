Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: Salzburg vs Benfica

Salzburg will take on Benfica in Monday's UEFA Youth League final in Nyon five years on from their previous decider.

We profile the contenders competing at Nyon's Colovray Stadium in Switzerland competing to succeed 2020 victors Real Madrid as champions after last season's competition was cancelled. Can Salzburg repeat their 2-1 success from 2017 or will Benfica finally claim the title in their record-equalling fourth decider.

Semi-final highlights: Atlético 0-5 Salzburg

Group stage: Group G winners (L0-2a vs Sevilla, W3-1h vs LOSC Lille, W3-0h vs Wolfsburg, W2-1a vs Wolfsburg, L0-1a vs LOSC Lille, W2-0h vs Sevilla)

Round of 16: D1-1a, W4-3pens vs Žilina

Quarter-finals: W3-1a vs Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-finals: W5-0 vs Atlético (Nyon)

Top scorers: Roko Simic 6

Previous best: Winners (2016/17)



Previous final:

2017: W2-1 vs Benfica

Semi-final highlights: Juventus 2-2 Benfica (3-4 pens)

Group stage: Group E winners (L0-4a vs Dynamo Kyiv, W4-0h vs Barcelona, W4-0h vs Bayern, W2-0a vs Bayern, W3-0a vs Barcelona, W1-0h vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Round of 16: W3-2a vs Midtjylland

Quarter-finals: W4-0a vs Sporting CP

Semi-finals: D2-2, W4-3pens vs Juventus (Nyon)

Top scorers: Diego Moreira, Pedro Santos, Luis Semedo 4

Previous best: Runners-up (2013/14, 2016/17, 2019/20)



Previous finals:

2020: L2-3 vs Real Madrid

2017: L1-2 vs Salzburg

2014: L0-3 vs Barcelona