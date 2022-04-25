UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Benfica end title wait: 2021/22 at a glance

Monday 25 April 2022

Benfica won a final at the fourth attempt while a trio of players shared top-scorer honours as the competition returned after a season's absence.

©UEFA

Benfica have got their hands on the UEFA Youth League trophy after winning the final at the fourth attempt. The Eagles defeated Salzburg 6-0 in Nyon to avenge their 2017 showpiece loss to the Austrian side – the second of their final setbacks in between the reverses in 2014 and 2020.

We pick out the key info from the campaign as the competition returned following a COVID-enforced absence in 2020/21.

Finals results

Semi-finals 

22 April, Nyon
Juventus 2-2 Benfica (3-4 pens) 
Atlético 0-5 Salzburg

Final

25 April, Nyon
Salzburg 0-6 Benfica 

Top scorers

7 Mads Hansen (Midtjylland)
7 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)
7 Roko Šimić (Salzburg)
6 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)
6 Filip Čuić (Hajduk Split)﻿
﻿6 Luka Sučić (Salzburg)
5 Samba Diallo (Dynamo Kyiv)
5 Bradley Fink (Borussia Dortmund)
5 Oscar Fraulo (Midtjylland)
5 Djeidi Gassama (Paris Saint-Germain)
5 Timotej Jambor (Žilina)
5 James McAtee (Manchester City)
5 Cisse Sandra (Club Brugge)
5 Luis Semedo (Benfica)
5 Zalán Vancsa (MTK Budapest)

Final highlights: Salzburg 0-6 Benfica
Final highlights: Salzburg 0-6 Benfica

Records and key stats

  • Benfica equalled the records for semi-final appearances and final appearances by reaching their fourth of each.
  • Benfica became the first team to score four or more in a final, while Salzburg's 5-0 semi-final win was a record margin for that round.
  • Henrique Araújo scored the first Youth League final hat-trick.
  • Martim Neto of Benfica scored the fastest-ever goals for both the semi-finals and final.
  • The final was Benfica's 70th match in the competition, taking them one ahead of Real Madrid's old record.
  • Benfica's Hugo Félix is the younger brother of João Félix, who was in the Eagles side that lost the 2017 final to Salzburg.
  • Madrid kept up their record of reaching at least the round of 16 in all eight editions; Atlético also got past the group stage for the eighth time.
  • Benfica and Madrid both reached record sixth quarter-finals.
  • There were record crowds for the domestic champions path (12,189: Deportivo La Coruña vs Maccabi Haifa) and quarter-finals (19,300: Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético).
  • Midtjylland have successfully navigated the domestic champions path on all their record five entries in the six seasons since its introduction.

Roll of honour

Semi-final highlights: Juventus 2-2 Benfica (3-4 pens)
Semi-final highlights: Juventus 2-2 Benfica (3-4 pens)

2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists Atlético & Juventus)
2021: No competition
2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists Salzburg & Ajax)
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Barcelona & Hoffenheim)
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Manchester City & Porto)
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)

Most titles

By club 

2 Barcelona
2 Chelsea
1 Benfica
1 Porto
1 Real Madrid
1 Salzburg

Semi-final highlights: Atlético 0-5 Salzburg
Semi-final highlights: Atlético 0-5 Salzburg

By country

3 Spain
2 England
2 Portugal
1 Austria

Most final appearances

By club

4 Benfica
4 Chelsea
2 Barcelona
2 Salzburg
1 Paris Saint-Germain
1 Porto
1 Real Madrid
1 Shakhtar Donetsk

By country

5 Portugal
4 England
3 Spain
2 Austria
1 France
1 Ukraine

Most semi-final appearances

Youth League final four: Great goals
Youth League final four: Great goals

By club

4 Barcelona
4 Benfica
4 Chelsea
4 Real Madrid
3 Salzburg
2 Anderlecht
2 Porto
1 Ajax
1 Atlético
1 Hoffenheim
1 Juventus
1 Manchester City
1 Paris Saint-Germain
1 Roma
1 Schalke
1 Shakhtar Donetsk

By country

9 Spain
6 Portugal
5 England
3 Austria
2 Belgium
2 Germany
2 Italy
1 France
1 Netherlands
1 Ukraine

Bold=including 2022

