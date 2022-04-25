Benfica end title wait: 2021/22 at a glance

Benfica have got their hands on the UEFA Youth League trophy after winning the final at the fourth attempt. The Eagles defeated Salzburg 6-0 in Nyon to avenge their 2017 showpiece loss to the Austrian side – the second of their final setbacks in between the reverses in 2014 and 2020.

We pick out the key info from the campaign as the competition returned following a COVID-enforced absence in 2020/21.

7 Mads Hansen (Midtjylland)

7 Aral Simsir (Midtjylland)

7 Roko Šimić (Salzburg)

6 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

6 Filip Čuić (Hajduk Split)﻿

﻿6 Luka Sučić (Salzburg)

5 Samba Diallo (Dynamo Kyiv)

5 Bradley Fink (Borussia Dortmund)

5 Oscar Fraulo (Midtjylland)

5 Djeidi Gassama (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 Timotej Jambor (Žilina)

5 James McAtee (Manchester City)

5 Cisse Sandra (Club Brugge)

5 Luis Semedo (Benfica)

5 Zalán Vancsa (MTK Budapest)

Final highlights: Salzburg 0-6 Benfica

Records and key stats



Benfica equalled the records for semi-final appearances and final appearances by reaching their fourth of each.

Benfica became the first team to score four or more in a final, while Salzburg's 5-0 semi-final win was a record margin for that round.

Henrique Araújo scored the first Youth League final hat-trick.

Martim Neto of Benfica scored the fastest-ever goals for both the semi-finals and final.

The final was Benfica's 70th match in the competition, taking them one ahead of Real Madrid's old record.

Benfica's Hugo Félix is the younger brother of João Félix, who was in the Eagles side that lost the 2017 final to Salzburg.

Madrid kept up their record of reaching at least the round of 16 in all eight editions; Atlético also got past the group stage for the eighth time.

Benfica and Madrid both reached record sixth quarter-finals.

There were record crowds for the domestic champions path (12,189: Deportivo La Coruña vs Maccabi Haifa) and quarter-finals (19,300: Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético).

Midtjylland have successfully navigated the domestic champions path on all their record five entries in the six seasons since its introduction.

Roll of honour



Semi-final highlights: Juventus 2-2 Benfica (3-4 pens)

2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists Atlético & Juventus)

2021: No competition

2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists Salzburg & Ajax)

2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Barcelona & Hoffenheim)

2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists Manchester City & Porto)

2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)

2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)

2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)

2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)

Most titles

By club



2 Barcelona

2 Chelsea

1 Benfica

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Salzburg

Semi-final highlights: Atlético 0-5 Salzburg

By country



3 Spain

2 England

2 Portugal

1 Austria

Most final appearances

By club



4 Benfica

4 Chelsea

2 Barcelona

2 Salzburg

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

By country



5 Portugal

4 England

3 Spain

2 Austria

1 France

1 Ukraine

Most semi-final appearances

Youth League final four: Great goals

By club



4 Barcelona

4 Benfica

4 Chelsea

4 Real Madrid

3 Salzburg

2 Anderlecht

2 Porto

1 Ajax

1 Atlético

1 Hoffenheim

1 Juventus

1 Manchester City

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Roma

1 Schalke

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

By country



9 Spain

6 Portugal

5 England

3 Austria

2 Belgium

2 Germany

2 Italy

1 France

1 Netherlands

1 Ukraine

Bold=including 2022