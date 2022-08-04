Which teams are in the 2022/23 Youth League?

The UEFA Youth League returns for its ninth edition in 2022/23, with 64 teams competing for the title.

The contenders are equally split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which begin in September before they come together for the knockout phase in 2023.

Who will line up in this season's UEFA Youth League?

UEFA Champions League path

ENG: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla

ITA: Inter, Juventus, Milan, Napoli

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Leverkusen

FRA: Marseille, Paris

POR: Porto, Sporting CP

NED: Ajax

BEL: Club Brugge

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

The six UEFA Champions League play-off winners will complete the group stage line-up.

Domestic champions path

Nantes (FRA)

Benfica (POR)*

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Genk (BEL)

Hibernians (SCO)

Rukh Lviv (UKR)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Copenhagen (DEN)*

Omonoia (CYP)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)*

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Hajduk Split (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Ashdod (ISR)

Molde (NOR)

AIK (SWE)

Slavia Sofia (BUL)

Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (ROU)

Gabala (AZE)

Astana (KAZ)

MTK (HUN)

Zagłębie Lubin (POL)

Domžale (SVN)

Trenčín (SVK)

Žalgiris (LTU)*

Racing Union (LUX)

Borac Banja Luka (BIH)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Pobeda (MKD)

Pyunik (ARM)*

Jelgava (LVA)

* Could still enter the UEFA Champions Path depending on performance in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Any resulting vacant places are filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering associations.

What is the format of the UEFA Youth League?

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path will be those that take part in the group stage of the senior competition. They are joined by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked entering associations whose senior team did not qualify for the Champions League group stage – these clubs take part in the domestic champions path. If the senior team of a domestic youth champion did qualify for the Champions League group stage, the vacant place is filled by the domestic youth champion of the next-ranked entering association.

The groups in the Champions League path will be identical to those for the senior competition. The group winners will progress directly to the round of 16, with the runners-up going into the play-offs.

The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners then progress to the play-offs.

The knockout phase consists of one-off ties starting with the play-offs, where the eight domestic champions path winners will each be at home against one of the eight Champions League path group runners-up.

The eight play-off winners then join the eight Champions League path group winners in the round of 16. The semi-finals and final are, as always, played at Colovray Stadium in Nyon.

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path: group stage

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Domestic champions path

Draw: 31 August, Nyon

Round 1 first leg: 14 September

Round 1 second leg: 5 October

Round 2 first leg: 26 October

Round 2 second leg: 2 November

Knockout phase

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon