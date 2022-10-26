All the 2022/23 Youth League Champions League path group fixtures and results: Barcelona, Man City, Madrid into round of 16

The 2022/23 UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path groups conclude with the last matches next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the first teams through to the round of 16 after sealing first place in their groups with a game to spare this week. For Madrid it means they have reached the last 16 in all nine UEFA Youth League editions.

Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk are confirmed second in their groups and will enter the play-offs. AC Milan, Ajax, Atlético, Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and Sporting CP will finish in the top two in their groups but the exact position will only be decided next week. Atlético thereby keep up their own record of always making at least the play-off in every edition.

Among teams hoping to join those making progess next week are last season's runners-up Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund. However, holders Benfica are out after their home loss to Juventus with two-time champions Chelsea also unable to progress.

All eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16. The runners-up will be drawn away to the domestic champions path winners in February's play-offs to compete in one-off ties for the remaining knockout places. As usual, the tournament will conclude with a four-team knockout event in Nyon, Switzerland, in April.

Through so far Through to round of 16 as group winners: Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid Through to play-offs as group runners-up: Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed top two in group, position TBC: AC Milan, Ajax, Atlético, Eintracht Frankfurt, Juventus, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Sporting CP

Wednesday 26 October:

Group A

Napoli 2-3 Rangers, Ajax 3-1 Liverpool

Group B

Club Brugge 1-2 Porto, Atlético 4-0 Leverkusen

Group C

Inter 4-2 Plzeň, Barcelona 3-2 Bayern

Group D

Frankfurt 2-0 Marseille, Tottenham 1-2 Sporting CP

Tuesday 25 October:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan, Salzburg 5-1 Chelsea

Group F

Celtic 0-1 Shakhtar, Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

Group G

Sevilla 2-1 Copenhagen, Dortmund 3-3 Man City

Group H

Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa, Benfica 2-3 Juventus

Tuesday 1 November:

Group A

Liverpool vs Napoli (15:00), Rangers vs Ajax (15:00)

Group B

Porto vs Atlético (13:00)

Group C

Plzeň vs Barcelona (13:00), Bayern vs Inter (16:00)

Group D

Marseille vs Tottenham (15:00), Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (16:00)

Wednesday 2 November:

Group B

Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Group E

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (14:00), AC Milan vs Salzburg (14:00)

Group F

Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:00), Real Madrid vs Celtic (13:00)

Group G

Man City vs Sevilla (16:00), Copenhagen vs Dortmund (16:00)

Group H

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (15:00), Juventus vs Paris (16:00)

All times CET

Wednesday 12 October:

Group A

Napoli 1-1 Ajax, Rangers 3-4 Liverpool

Group B

Atlético 1-2 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 1-3 Porto

Group C

Plzeň 3-3 Bayern, Barcelona 2-0 Inter

Group D

Tottenham 2-3 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 1-1 Marseille

Tuesday 11 October:



Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-1 Chelsea

Group F

Shakhtar 0-3 Real Madrid, Celtic 0-2 Leipzig

Group G

Copenhagen 1-3 Man City, Dortmund 2-0 Sevilla

Group H

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Juventus, Paris 2-3 Benfica

Wednesday 5 October:

Group E

Salzburg 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea 1-1 AC Milan

Group F

Leipzig 1-2 Celtic, Real Madrid 6-1 Shakhtar

Group G

Man City 1-1 Copenhagen, Sevilla 1-1 Dortmund

Group H

Benfica 0-1 Paris

Tuesday 4 October:

Group A

Liverpool 4-1 Rangers, Ajax 5-1 Napoli

Group B

Porto 3-1 Leverkusen, Club Brugge 1-3 Atlético

Group C

Bayern 1-2 Plzeň, Inter 1-6 Barcelona

Group D

Marseille 0-6 Sporting CP, Frankfurt 1-0 Tottenham

Group H

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday 14 September:

Group A

Rangers 3-2 Napoli

Group E

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg, AC Milan 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Shakhtar 2-1 Celtic, Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig

Group G

Man City 3-2 Dortmund, Copenhagen 4-1 Sevilla

Group H

Juventus 1-1 Benfica, Maccabi Haifa 0-5 Paris

Tuesday 13 September:

Group A

Liverpool 4-0 Ajax

Group B

Porto 2-1 Club Brugge, Leverkusen 0-3 Atlético

Group C

Plzeň 0-3 Inter, Bayern 3-3 Barcelona

Group D

Marseille 2-2 Frankfurt, Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham

Wednesday 7 September:

Group A

Ajax 2-1 Rangers, Napoli 1-2 Liverpool

Group B

Atlético 1-0 Porto, Club Brugge 4-1 Leverkusen

Group C

Barcelona 3-0 Plzeň, Inter 2-2 Bayern

Group D

Frankfurt 1-1 Sporting CP, ﻿Tottenham 3-0 Marseille

Tuesday 6 September:

Group E

Dinamo Zagreb 4-2 Chelsea, Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Group F

Leipzig 0-2 Shakhtar, Celtic 0-6 Real Madrid

Group G

Sevilla 1-5 Man City, Dortmund 0-2 Copenhagen

Group H

Paris 5-3 Juventus, Benfica 0-1 Maccabi Haifa

Team guide

• Along with holders Benfica (who also won the first Under-20 Intercontinental Cup in August), all past champions are involved including joint-record two-time winners Barcelona and Chelsea, plus Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg (who lost the 2022 final).

• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all nine editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.

• Frankfurt, on debut, become the record-equalling 11th different German entrants.

• Benfica beat Juventus on penalties in the 2022 semi-finals in April having seen an early 2-0 lead wiped out in Nyon.

• Last season, both games between Atlético and Porto were 2-1 away wins, victory on Matchday 6 taking the Spanish side into the play-offs at their hosts' expense.

• Barcelona and Bayern both failed to qualify after being drawn in the same group in 2021/22; their meetings both ended as home wins.

• Real Madrid topped a group where Shakhtar finished third in 2021/22. Each team won at home when they faced off.

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 8 November, Nyon

Play-offs: 7/8 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 13 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 28 February/1 March

Quarter-finals: 14/15 March

Semi-finals: 21 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 24 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon