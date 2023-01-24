UEFA Youth League finals: Scout tickets and scouting information

• A few weeks ahead of the final tournament in Nyon, a link to the UEFA ticket portal where scouts and club representatives can request tickets will be available in this section.

Ticket ordering procedure:

• A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts and club representatives for each match of the UEFA Youth League Final Week. Clubs who have participated oin the UEFA Youth League 2022/23 season will have priority for such tickets.

• A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation. Due to limited stadium capacities, the number of tickets per club/organisation for some matches may be limited to one.

• Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.

• Confirmation of applications will be sent by email.

• Applications after the deadline will not be accepted, however tickets will be available for purchase at Colovray Sports Centre ahead of the final tournament.

• Tickets which have not been collected will be made available to the general public or other target groups from 30 minutes before kick-off time.