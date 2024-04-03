UEFA Youth League finals in Nyon: Food and drinks
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Refreshments at the finals in Nyon.
Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks can be bought at the following locations:
• Youth Plaza
• In the stadium
Payment in cash (CHF only), by card or by TWINT.
Drinks are served in reusable and returnable cups (CHF 2.00 per cup). Any profits from cups not returned by spectators will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for children.
Restaurant TKNB Colovray will be closed to the public all day on Friday 19 April and from 14:00 to 23:30 on Monday 22 April.