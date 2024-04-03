Access to Colovray Sports Centre
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
How to get to the venue for the finals in Nyon.
Address: Route de Genève 37, 1260 Nyon, Switzerland
Train:
Nearest train station is Nyon (timetable: www.cff.ch).
The Colovray Sports Centre is a 25 to 30 minute walk from the station and two-wheeled vehicle parking is available near the stadium.
Bus:
Take the TPN bus (paying) numbers 803 or 811 and alight at 'Nyon: Colovray' or 'Nyon: Route de Genève' (timetable: www.cff.ch, www.bustpn.ch).
Two-wheeler parking (bikes and motorcycles):
Near the stadium, follow the directions on site.
Access for people with reduced mobility:
Several parking places are reserved at the Colovray Sports Centre. Please follow the directions on site and then go to the information stand for further assistance.