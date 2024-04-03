2024 UEFA Youth League finals: General information

The 2024 UEFA Youth League finals are on 19 and 22 April at Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon.

Stadium doors open one hour before kick-off, and entry to the stadium is possible until 15 minutes after kick-off.

Finals matches Semi-finals: Friday 19 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon) Olympiacos vs Nantes (14:00 CET)

Porto vs Milan (18:00 CET) Final: Monday 22 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon) Olympiacos / Nantes vs Porto / Milan (18:00 CET)

Information and event map

Do not hesitate to visit the information point at the stadium entrance. See the event map below for further details.

Tickets

Youth Plaza

The Youth Plaza offers a variety of activities to keep you entertained before matches.

You will find:

• A 3 v 3 football arena

• A freestyle football tent

• Foot bowling

• A face painting and colouring stand

• Social media challenge (with trophy)

• Many other activities offered by our partners

Opening hours:

• Friday 19 April: 12:00-19:00 CET

• Monday 22 April: 16:00-19:00 CET

Food and beverages (non-alcoholic drinks and snacks) are available.

Please note that the Youth Plaza is a non-smoking area.

Lost & found

Lost and found items can be collected on the day of the matches at the deposit point (closes at 20:30 CET).

From Tuesday 23 April, lost and found items can be collected from UEFA security, who can be contacted on +41 848 002 727.

Deposit point

The items listed here are not allowed inside the stadium. Please leave them at home or bring them to the deposit point at the stadium entrance.

Dogs and other animals

Dogs and other animals are not allowed inside the stadium, or in the enclosure of the Colovray Sports Centre.

Returnable and reusable cups

Drinks are served in reusable and returnable cups (CHF 2.00 per cup). Any profits from cups that are not returned by spectators will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for Children.

Payment methods

• Food stalls: cash (CHF), credit cards and Twint.

Cash withdrawals: there are no ATM machines at Colovray Sports Centre. The nearest ATM is located in the town of Nyon (around 25-30 minutes' walk away).

Euros cannot be exchanged into CHF on site.