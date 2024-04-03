UEFA Youth League finals: Information for spectators with health conditions or impairments

The UEFA Youth League final tournament at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon provides various facilities to ensure an enjoyable experience for spectators with health conditions or impairments. These are offered to spectators with a significant and persistent disability* who require some level of support.

*A temporary injury such as a sprain or a broken leg is not recognised as a significant and persistent disability, even if the person uses walking sticks or crutches. The same applies to pregnant women.

Ticketing

Spectators with health conditions or impairments must have a ticket, but their accompanying person receives a free ticket. Please submit your request for tickets by email to UYLFticketing@uefa.ch

A dedicated entrance to the stadium and specific seating area are reserved. Our volunteers at the information stand will be there to guide you.

Any older person who is unable to stand for the entire match should contact the ticket office.

Parking

Specific parking spaces are reserved near the stadium (see map below).

Sanitary facilities

Accessible toilets are available outside and inside the stadium.