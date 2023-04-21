UEFA Youth League final: Get tickets

Tickets are on sale now for Monday’s UEFA Youth League final between AZ Alkmaar and Hajduk Split in Geneva.

For the match, from 18:00 CET at Stade de Genève, tickets cost CHF15 for most supporters, and just CHF1 for those aged under ten. Ticket availability for family areas and for local groups has been increased due to exceptional interest in this celebration of youth football.

Ticket prices (per match)

Adults: CHF15

Children over ten years old: CHF15

Children under ten years old: CHF1

Tickets are now available to buy from the Servette FC official website.

Please note that no tickets will be on sale at Stade de Genève.

Travel advice, including free public transport

No dedicated parking area will be reserved for spectators around the stadium. Supporters are strongly encouraged to use the free public transport.

Public transport to the stadium in the Geneva region (Zone 10, UNIRESO – train-tram-bus) is included in the ticket price from 11:00:

• By bus: Stade de Genève station (routes 21, 23, 42 43, 46, D, J, K)

• By tram: Esplanade Nord = Lancy-Pont-Rouge station (routes 15 and 17) or Esplanade Sud = Lancy-Bachet station (routes 12 and 18)

• By train: From Genève Cornavin or Geneva Airport to Esplanade Nord = Lancy-Pont-Rouge station (AZ Alkmaar fans) or Esplanade Sud = Lancy-Bachet station (Hajduk Split fans)

Timetables can be viewed on the TPG (bus and tram) and SBB (train) websites.

Fan zone

A fan zone for Hajduk fans will be open at Village du Soir, close to the stadium, from 14:00 to 20:00 CET. The address is Route des Jeunes 24, 1212 Lancy, and food and beverages will be available. Further information can be found here.

Youth plaza

A Youth Plaza is accessible to ticket holders on the Tribune Principale, inside the perimeter at the north entrance.

Contact

For any questions, contact: reservation@servettefc.ch

