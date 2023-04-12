UEFA Youth League finals: Get tickets!

The UEFA Youth League finals take place at the Stade de Genève in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday 21 and Monday 24 April.

Get tickets and come and support some of the top future talents in Europe, with tickets costing CHF15 for most supporters, and just CHF1 for those aged under ten.

Matches

Semi-final 1

Friday 21 April 2023 (13:00 CET)

Sporting CP v AZ Alkmaar

Semi-final 2:

Friday, 21 April 2023 (18:00 CET)

Hajduk Split v AC Milan

Final:

Monday, 24 April 2023 (18:00 CET)

Sporting CP / AZ Alkmaar vs Hajduk Split / AC Milan

Ticket prices (per match)

Adults: CHF 15.-

Children over ten years old: CHF 15.-

Children under ten years old: CH 1.-

Tickets are now available to buy from the Servette FC official website.

Please note that no tickets will be on sale at Stade de Genève.

Travel advice

No dedicated parking area will be reserved for spectators around the stadium. Supporters are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

Public transport to the stadium in the Geneva region is included in the ticket price:

- By bus: Genève-Stade station (routes No21, 43, D and J)

- By tram: Lancy-Bachet station (route No18)

Timetables can be viewed on the TPG website.

Contact

For any questions, contact: reservation@servettefc.ch

Terms and conditions

Refund policy

Stadium rules