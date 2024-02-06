UEFA Youth League play-offs: Mainz, Leipzig through; AZ-Atlético, Basel-Bayern to come

Mainz and Leipzig are the first teams through from the UEFA Youth League play-offs to join the group winners in the round of 16, with six ties to come on Wednesday including holders AZ Alkmaar hosting Atlético.

The eight teams that progressed from the domestic champions path are at home to the runners-up from the UEFA Champions League path group stage. The eight winners join the teams that topped the UEFA Champions League path groups in the round of 16.

Through to round of 16 so far Play-off winners: Leipzig, Mainz Group winners: AC Milan, Copenhagen, Feyenoord, Lens, Manchester City, Porto, Real Madrid, Salzburg

Tuesday 6 February

Midtjylland 1-1 Leipzig (2-4 pens)

Mikel Krüger-Johnsen turned in Sofus Johanssen's cross on 13 minutes for Midtjylland but although play-off debutants Leipzig lost midfielder Tim Köhler to a second yellow card just past the hour mark, deep in added time Jonathan Norbye headed home a Laurin Schössler corner to force penalties.

Midtjylland were now in their fourth shoot-out in six play-offs, and had won two of those previous three, but Leipzig keeper Timo Schlieck saved the home side's first penalty before the third one hit the post, allowing Winners Osawe to convert the visitors' winning kick.

Mainz 2-2 Barcelona (6-5 pens)

Debutants Mainz delighted a vocal sell-out home crowd when Daniel Gleiber gave them the lead but the two-time champions were soon level through Noah Darvich and a solo effort by Dani Rodriguez put Barcelona 2-1 up early in the second half. Philipp Schulz levelled with 16 minutes left and Gleiber hit the woodwork but again penalties were needed.

Louis Babatz saved Barcelona's fourth penalty but immediately Diego Kochen made a stop of his own, forcing sudden death. Babatz got down to meet Barcelona's seventh kick and decide the tie.

Wednesday 7 February

Olympiacos vs Inter (14:00)

Partizan vs Braga (15:00)

AZ Alkmaar vs Atlético (16:00)

Žilina vs Borussia Dortmund (16:30)

Basel vs Bayern München (18:00)

Nantes vs Sevilla (19:00)



All times CET

Team guide

AZ are holders, having also come through the domestic champions path last season.

Barcelona are aiming to become the first three-time winners and were in a debut play-off, despite having been in the round of 16 on seven previous occasions.

Atlético have reached at least the play-offs in all ten editions. They are aiming to reach the round of 16 for the seventh straight year and ninth time altogether, their sole play-off loss coming against Midtjylland on penalties in 2015/16.

Midtjylland have now progressed from the domestic champions path on six occasions, and had won four of their five previous play-offs.

Dortmund are in the play-offs for the fifth time since 2016/17 and aiming to win at this stage for the third year running.

Inter have lost at this stage in both the last two seasons but did make it through in 2017/18.

Previous play-off winners taking part include Žilina (2021/22) and Sevilla (2021/22). Basel (2016/17) previously lost in this round but did make the round of 16 the following year. Bayern and Olympiacos have made the last 16 before despite never taking part in the play-offs.

Leipzig were in their debut play-off after getting through a group for the first time in five attempts.

Opponents Braga and Partizan, like Mainz, are in their debut campaigns. Nantes made their debut last season but missed out on the play-offs.

Knockout dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

Final: 22 April (single venue)