UEFA Youth League knockout draw: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals
Friday, February 9, 2024
Holders AZ Alkmaar face former winners Porto in the round of 16 after the path to the finals was set.
UEFA Youth League holders AZ Alkmaar will face former winners Porto in the round of 16 after the path to the finals was set by the knockout draw in Nyon.
Youth League knockout draw
Round of 16: 27/28 February
AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Porto (POR)
AC Milan (ITA) vs Braga (POR)
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Leipzig (GER)
Žilina (SVK) vs Copenhagen (DEN)
Salzburg (AUT) vs Nantes (FRA)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Lens (FRA)
Bayern München (GER) vs Feyenoord (NED)
Mainz (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)
Quarter-finals: 12/13 March
1: Mainz / Man City vs AZ Alkmaar / Porto
2: Salzburg / Nantes vs Žilina / Copenhagen
3: Bayern / Feyenoord vs Olympiacos / Lens
4: Milan / Braga vs Real Madrid / Leipzig
Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)
1: Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final 2
2: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 4
Final: 22 April (single venue)
Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2
The draw involved the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners and the eight winners of the play-offs between the domestic champions path winners and UEFA Champions League path group runners-up.
All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties. As in previous seasons, the semis and final are played at a single venue.
Meet the teams
- Holders AZ are joined by fellow former winners Salzburg (2017), Porto (2019) and Real Madrid (2020).
- AZ are unbeaten in 16 Youth League games, one off Chelsea's competition record. AZ have also won their last five home games with 24 unanswered goals.
- Milan reached the semis last season, while Manchester City have also previously made the four-team finals.
- No club from Denmark, Greece or Slovakia has previously reached the finals.
- Along with AZ and Milan, Madrid also made the quarter-finals last season, finishing above Leipzig in their group with a 1-1 home draw and 3-2 away win, while Man City, Porto and Salzburg lost in the round of 16.
- Copenhagen are in the round of 16 for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 edition while Olympiacos last got this far in 2014/15.
- Bayern, Feyenoord and Žilina have also previously reached the round of 16.
- Braga, Lens and Mainz are on their competition debuts while Leipzig and Nantes are also in the round of 16 for the first time.