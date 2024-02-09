UEFA Youth League knockout draw: Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

UEFA Youth League holders AZ Alkmaar will face former winners Porto in the round of 16 after the path to the finals was set by the knockout draw in Nyon.

Youth League knockout draw Round of 16: 27/28 February AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Porto (POR)

AC Milan (ITA) vs Braga (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Leipzig (GER)

Žilina (SVK) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Salzburg (AUT) vs Nantes (FRA)

Olympiacos (GRE) vs Lens (FRA)

Bayern München (GER) vs Feyenoord (NED)

Mainz (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG)

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March 1: Mainz / Man City vs AZ Alkmaar / Porto

2: Salzburg / Nantes vs Žilina / Copenhagen

3: Bayern / Feyenoord vs Olympiacos / Lens

4: Milan / Braga vs Real Madrid / Leipzig Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue) 1: Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final ﻿2

2: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final ﻿4 Final: 22 April (single venue) Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final ﻿2

The draw involved the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners and the eight winners of the play-offs between the domestic champions path winners and UEFA Champions League path group runners-up.

All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties. As in previous seasons, the semis and final are played at a single venue.

2022/23 group stage highlights: Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

Meet the teams