UEFA Youth League final report: Olympiacos 3-0 Milan

Olympiacos became the first club from Greece to win a UEFA trophy as they defeated AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League final in Nyon.

The first hour was goalless but Christos Mouzakitis's penalty was followed by two superb strikes by Antonios Papakanellos and Theofanis Bakoulas.

Key moments 9' Papakanellos goes close for Olympiacos﻿

38' Bakoulas denied by Milan keeper Raveyre

53' Sina saves from Scotti

60' Mouzakitis converts penalty

61' Papakanellos swiftly doubles lead

66' Bakoulas bicycle kick makes it three

As it happened

Match in brief: Olympiacos burst decisive

Both teams were unchanged from Friday's semi-finals, when each won on spot kicks, Olympiacos eliminating Nantes and Milan knocking out Porto. The Greek side began brightly and Stavros Pnevmonidis forced an early save from Noah Raveyre before Papakanellos was sent through but shot just past the post.

As the first half wore on, Milan started to press, but Olympiacos so nearly had the lead in the 38th minute as Bakoulas was set up in front of goal but shot straight at Raveyre.

Milan lined up with intent for the second-half kick-off and almost immediately had an opportunity, Diego Sia just unable to connect with Vittorio Magni's deep cross. Antzelo Sina then made a fine diving stop to deny Filippo Scotti.

Theofanis Bakoulas makes it 3-0 with a spectacular finish UEFA via Sportsfile

However, Oympiacos took the lead on the hour when Dariusz Stalmach was ruled to have handled in the box and Mouzakitis put his penalty inside the post beyond the reach of Raveyre. Little more than 100 seconds later it was 2-0, Papakanellos jinking down the right and squeezing the ball in from a tight angle.

The lead was 3-0 on 66 minutes following a stunning Bakoulas goal, producing an acrobatic bicycle kick from Konstantinos Koutsogoulas's cross. Sia looked to pull one back but Sina dived to tip away, and the goalkeeper then made a quickfire double save from substitute Emanuele Sala.

Raveyre frustrated Charalampos Kostoulas as Olympiacos attempted to add to the scoreline, but victory was already secure.

Watch Olympiacos lift Youth League trophy

Vassiliki Papantonopoulou, Olympiacos reporter

Coach Sotiris Sylaidopoulos had said before the match that "It is important to go back in the dressing rooms after full time having no regrets and having left your soul on the pitch". His squad did just that – and have a shining European trophy, the first at club level for Greek football, to show for it. They were disciplined in defence with a great goalkeeping display by Sina and ruthless in attack in the second half. Hopefully these lads will break the glass ceiling and get the opportunities they deserve at men's level in Greek football.

Alessandro Massimo, Milan reporter

Milan came out of the final with their heads held high despite a heavy defeat. Ignazio Abate's team had a seven-minute blackout where they conceded three goals but never gave up, showing great character and determination. They had several chances to score, especially in the second half, but failed to capitalise. Milan will return home defeated but with no regrets after a fantastic season since the first game of the group stage.

The traditional pre-match joint photo UEFA via Sportsfile

Reaction

Sotiris Sylaidopoulos, Olympiacos coach: "Becoming European champions is very special. We are very proud as a club and as a team, we are very proud to be the first Greek club to be crowned European champions. We 100% deserve it. We are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, we had the best defence and probably the second best attack.

"In the second half we were expecting Milan to be more aggressive, but I think we handled it well, and after the first five minutes we dominated the game. We scored three magnificent goals."

Ignazio Abate, Milan coach: "Obviously when you reach the final you hope to win, but we congratulate our opponents; they played a great game. I'm happy with the path my guys have taken. We have been met with a very important reality. It was an important step in my players' development; I'm also pleased with the guys. Unfortunately it went the way it did, but we're looking forward."

Theofanis Bakoulas, Olympiacos midfielder: "It was a very difficult feat. In order to succeed, we had to believe a lot in ourselves and in the team. During all the games, during those 90 minutes, it’s faith that keeps you going and helps steer you through the difficult moments.

[On his goal] "In the first half we wasted several opportunities and – usually in football – when you miss chances, you end up conceding. But we remained focused, we scored the first two goals in quick succession and then the third … it was a dream. I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I really thought about that goal of his at Juventus [for Real Madrid]."

Christos Mouzakitis, Olympiacos midfielder: "It feels amazing to hold this trophy, a dream really. To be honest, it wasn’t even a dream; I never thought such a thing would happen. It is unbelievable. I never believed we would be the first Olympiacos football team to win a European trophy. We are so happy to be making history today. I believe that all Greeks are happy today, not just Olympiacos fans.

"When the referee pointed to the spot, I said I would take it, as I have done before. My mind did wander to my missed spot kick in the semi-final shoot-out, but that didn’t faze me. I placed the ball on the spot and scored."

Mattia Malaspina, Milan midfielder: "This result hurts, but our path is not in question. The game didn't go our way, but we are proud of what we did today. We are a very united group. We didn't find a goal; unfortunately, it didn't come. I congratulate our opponents."

Line-ups

Olympiacos: Sina; Prekates, Koutsidis, K Kostoulas; Alafakis (Dama 72), Mouzakitis, Bakoulas (Tanoulis 88), Koutsogoulas; Pnevmonidis (Gatopoulos 88), Papakanellos (Liatsikouras 75); C Kostoulas

Milan: Raveyre; Magni, Simić, Nsiala (Liberali 69), Bartesaghi; Stalmach (Simmelhack 62), Malaspina, Zenoli; Scotti, Camarda (Bonomi 79), Sia (Sala 78)

Key stats

Olympiacos are the first Greek side to win any UEFA club competition and only the second team from their country to claim a title after the senior national team at UEFA EURO 2004.

Both Greece and Italy were represented in the final for the first time.

There had never been a half in a Youth League final with no goals until the opening 45 minutes of this final.

All ten finals have had at least three goals, and Olympiacos are the eighth winners to score at least three in the final.

There had only ever been one winner to come through the domestic champions path before last season, Salzburg in 2016/17; now there have been two in a row with Olympiacos following AZ Alkmaar.

