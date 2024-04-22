Olympiacos feat: 2023/24 UEFA Youth League at a glance

Olympiacos won the tenth edition of the UEFA Youth League, defeating AC Milan 3-0 in Nyon thanks to a burst of three goals in seven minutes just past the hour.

The victory was the first by a Greek club in any UEFA competition, and followed a run that had began with a domestic champions path first-round defeat of Leece and also encompassed the elimination of Inter as well as Bayern München. In the semi-finals, Olympiacos edged out a Nantes team who had won four penalty shoot-outs in their run but were denied in their fifth.

7 Amin Chiakha (Copenhagen)

7 Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

6 Anhá Candé (Porto)

6 Christos Mouzakitis (Olympiacos)

5 Yannick Eduardo (Leipzig)

5 Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiacos)

5 Diego Sia (AC Milan)

5 Vladimír Vaľko (Žilina)

5 Yoël van den Ban (AZ Alkmaar)



Records and key stats



Olympiacos were only the second Greek team to win a UEFA competition after the senior national men's side at UEFA EURO 2004.

Olympiacos were only the second Greek club to reach a UEFA final after Panathinaikos in the 1970/71 European Cup, and the first to win one.

Neither Greece nor Italy had ever had a team in the final before. Olympiacos were the first Greek team to reach even the quarter-finals.

Olympiacos are the third winners to have come through the domestic champions path after AZ Alkmaar last season and Salzburg in 2016/17.

This was second time in a row two teams from the domestic champions path made the semi-finals (Olympiacos and Nantes). Last season finalists Salzburg and Hajduk Split both came through that route; the only previous three to get to the last four were Anderlecht (2015/16 semi-finals), Salzburg (2016/17 winners) and Chelsea (2018/19 runners-up).

Nantes won an unprecedented four shoot-outs in their run to the semis.

Nantes also set competition record crowds for both the quarter-finals (19,301) and domestic champions path (12,450 vs HJK) as well as attracting 13,377 for their play-off defeat of Sevilla, part of an aggregate tally of 46,928, a new Youth League best. Union Berlin's crowd of 20,744 against Real Madrid was a group stage record and the second best overall in the competition's history.

Real Madrid kept up their record of reaching at least the round of 16 in all ten editions. Atlético maintained theirs of always making at least the play-offs.

AZ's title defence ended on penalties in the round of 16 against Porto but the 1-1 draw ensured the Dutch side equalled Chelsea's record of 17 straight UEFA Youth League matches unbeaten over 90 minutes.

2024/25: New format

Roll of honour



Finals

2024: Olympiacos 3-0 AC Milan (beaten semi-finalists: Nantes & Porto)

2023: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split (beaten semi-finalists: AC Milan & Sporting CP)

2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists: Atlético & Juventus)

2021: No competition

2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Salzburg & Ajax)

2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Hoffenheim)

2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Manchester City & Porto)

2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)

2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)

2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)

2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)

All finals played in Nyon except 2023 in Geneva

Semi-final highlights: FC Porto 2-2 AC Milan (3-4 pens)

Top scorer by season

2023/24: Amin Chiakha (Copenhagen), Rodrigo Mora (Porto) 7

2022/23: Bilal Mazhar (Panathinaikos), Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar) 9

2021/22: Mads Hansen (Midtjylland), Aral Simsir (Midtjylland) 7

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20: Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) 8

2018/19: Charlie Brown (Chelsea) 12

2017/18: Ivan Ignatev (Krasnodar) 10

2016/17: Jordi Mboula (Barcelona), Kaj Sierhuis (Ajax) 8

2015/16: Roberto Nuñez (Atlético) 9

2014/15: Dominic Solanke (Chelsea) 12

2013/14: Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona) 11

Semi-final highlights: Olympiacos 0-0 Nantes (3-1 pens)

Most titles

By club



2 Barcelona

2 Chelsea

1 AZ Alkmaar

1 Benfica

1 Olympiacos

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Salzburg

By country



3 Spain

2 England

2 Portugal

1 Austria

1 Greece

1 Netherlands

Most final appearances

By club



4 Benfica

4 Chelsea

2 Barcelona

2 Salzburg

1 AC Milan

1 AZ Alkmaar

1 Hajduk Split

1 Olympiacos

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

By country



5 Portugal

4 England

3 Spain

2 Austria

1 Croatia

1 France

1 Greece

1 Italy

1 Netherlands

1 Ukraine

Quarter-final highlights: Bayern 1-3 Olympiacos

Most semi-final appearances

By club



4 Barcelona

4 Benfica

4 Chelsea

4 Real Madrid

3 Porto

3 Salzburg

2 AC Milan

2 Anderlecht

1 Ajax

1 Atlético

1 AZ Alkmaar

1 Hajduk Split

1 Hoffenheim

1 Juventus

1 Manchester City

1 Nantes

1 Olympiacos

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Roma

1 Schalke

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

1 Sporting CP

By country



9 Spain

8 Portugal

5 England

3 Austria

4 Italy

2 Belgium

2 France

2 Germany

2 Netherlands

1 Croatia

1 Greece

1 Ukraine

Bold = including 2024