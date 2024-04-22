Olympiacos feat: 2023/24 UEFA Youth League at a glance
Monday, April 22, 2024
Olympiacos won the tenth edition, defeating AC Milan 3-0 in Nyon to make history for Greece.
Olympiacos won the tenth edition of the UEFA Youth League, defeating AC Milan 3-0 in Nyon thanks to a burst of three goals in seven minutes just past the hour.
The victory was the first by a Greek club in any UEFA competition, and followed a run that had began with a domestic champions path first-round defeat of Leece and also encompassed the elimination of Inter as well as Bayern München. In the semi-finals, Olympiacos edged out a Nantes team who had won four penalty shoot-outs in their run but were denied in their fifth.
Finals matches
Final: Monday 22 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)
Semi-finals: Friday 19 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)
Top scorers
7 Amin Chiakha (Copenhagen)
7 Rodrigo Mora (Porto)
6 Anhá Candé (Porto)
6 Christos Mouzakitis (Olympiacos)
5 Yannick Eduardo (Leipzig)
5 Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiacos)
5 Diego Sia (AC Milan)
5 Vladimír Vaľko (Žilina)
5 Yoël van den Ban (AZ Alkmaar)
Records and key stats
- Olympiacos were only the second Greek team to win a UEFA competition after the senior national men's side at UEFA EURO 2004.
- Olympiacos were only the second Greek club to reach a UEFA final after Panathinaikos in the 1970/71 European Cup, and the first to win one.
- Neither Greece nor Italy had ever had a team in the final before. Olympiacos were the first Greek team to reach even the quarter-finals.
- Olympiacos are the third winners to have come through the domestic champions path after AZ Alkmaar last season and Salzburg in 2016/17.
- This was second time in a row two teams from the domestic champions path made the semi-finals (Olympiacos and Nantes). Last season finalists Salzburg and Hajduk Split both came through that route; the only previous three to get to the last four were Anderlecht (2015/16 semi-finals), Salzburg (2016/17 winners) and Chelsea (2018/19 runners-up).
- Nantes won an unprecedented four shoot-outs in their run to the semis.
- Nantes also set competition record crowds for both the quarter-finals (19,301) and domestic champions path (12,450 vs HJK) as well as attracting 13,377 for their play-off defeat of Sevilla, part of an aggregate tally of 46,928, a new Youth League best. Union Berlin's crowd of 20,744 against Real Madrid was a group stage record and the second best overall in the competition's history.
- Real Madrid kept up their record of reaching at least the round of 16 in all ten editions. Atlético maintained theirs of always making at least the play-offs.
- AZ's title defence ended on penalties in the round of 16 against Porto but the 1-1 draw ensured the Dutch side equalled Chelsea's record of 17 straight UEFA Youth League matches unbeaten over 90 minutes.
Roll of honour
Finals
2024: Olympiacos 3-0 AC Milan (beaten semi-finalists: Nantes & Porto)
2023: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split (beaten semi-finalists: AC Milan & Sporting CP)
2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists: Atlético & Juventus)
2021: No competition
2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Salzburg & Ajax)
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Hoffenheim)
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Manchester City & Porto)
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)
All finals played in Nyon except 2023 in Geneva
Top scorer by season
2023/24: Amin Chiakha (Copenhagen), Rodrigo Mora (Porto) 7
2022/23: Bilal Mazhar (Panathinaikos), Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar) 9
2021/22: Mads Hansen (Midtjylland), Aral Simsir (Midtjylland) 7
2020/21: season cancelled
2019/20: Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) 8
2018/19: Charlie Brown (Chelsea) 12
2017/18: Ivan Ignatev (Krasnodar) 10
2016/17: Jordi Mboula (Barcelona), Kaj Sierhuis (Ajax) 8
2015/16: Roberto Nuñez (Atlético) 9
2014/15: Dominic Solanke (Chelsea) 12
2013/14: Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona) 11
Most titles
By club
2 Barcelona
2 Chelsea
1 AZ Alkmaar
1 Benfica
1 Olympiacos
1 Porto
1 Real Madrid
1 Salzburg
By country
3 Spain
2 England
2 Portugal
1 Austria
1 Greece
1 Netherlands
Most final appearances
By club
4 Benfica
4 Chelsea
2 Barcelona
2 Salzburg
1 AC Milan
1 AZ Alkmaar
1 Hajduk Split
1 Olympiacos
1 Paris Saint-Germain
1 Porto
1 Real Madrid
1 Shakhtar Donetsk
By country
5 Portugal
4 England
3 Spain
2 Austria
1 Croatia
1 France
1 Greece
1 Italy
1 Netherlands
1 Ukraine
Most semi-final appearances
By club
4 Barcelona
4 Benfica
4 Chelsea
4 Real Madrid
3 Porto
3 Salzburg
2 AC Milan
2 Anderlecht
1 Ajax
1 Atlético
1 AZ Alkmaar
1 Hajduk Split
1 Hoffenheim
1 Juventus
1 Manchester City
1 Nantes
1 Olympiacos
1 Paris Saint-Germain
1 Roma
1 Schalke
1 Shakhtar Donetsk
1 Sporting CP
By country
9 Spain
8 Portugal
5 England
3 Austria
4 Italy
2 Belgium
2 France
2 Germany
2 Netherlands
1 Croatia
1 Greece
1 Ukraine
Bold = including 2024