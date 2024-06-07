Read the UEFA Youth League technical report

The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League technical report is published online today, providing a full review of a campaign that ended with Olympiacos crowned as champions for the first time.

This report brings together the insights of the UEFA technical observers' group who worked together with the UEFA performance analysis unit to assess the key tactical features of the semi-finals and final played in April at Nyon's Centre Sportif du Colovray, such as the pressing game of Olympiacos or the direct approach taken by fellow finalists AC Milan.

Read the technical report

Additionally, there is a focus on various technical topics from the competition’s final stage such as the build-up play of Olympiacos, Nantes’s forward-looking full-backs, and the tactical problem that Olympiacos gave Milan in the final through their use of wing-backs against opponents set up in a 4-3-3.

The same section also offers an analysis of goalscoring in the UEFA Youth League, based on a study by the performance analysis unit of 60 goals scored in the knockout rounds, using the UEFA Champions League as a point of comparison.

As with each of UEFA's technical reports, there is a focus on the winning coach, Sotirios Sylaidopoulos, with his reflections on Olympiacos’s history-making campaign, drawn from interviews with UEFA. Meanwhile, the talking points section offers insights from the three other coaches involved in the Nyon finals – Milan's Ignazio Abate, Nantes’s Stéphane Moreau and Nuno Capucho of Porto. They share their thoughts on the different challenges the competition poses – tactical, technical and mental – and some of the lessons learned.

The observers who contributed to their report are Jean-François Domergue and Olivier Doglia, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær providing insights for the goalscoring analysis.

Every season UEFA produces a technical report of each of its club and national-team competitions and they are all available to view at the following website: https://www.uefatechnicalreports.com/.