UEFA Youth League semi-finals: Trabzonspor and Barcelona into Monday's decider

Trabzonspor and Barcelona will face off in Monday's UEFA Youth League final in Nyon after coming through Friday's last-four ties at Nyon's Colovray Sports Centre.

Salzburg had most of the play against Trabzonspor and seemed to have forced penalties when John Mellberg equalised in the 85th minute to cancel out Yiğit Kemal Turan's opener, but Boran Başkan struck to give Türkiye their first UEFA Youth League finalists to the delight of most of the sell-out crowd. Twice-champions Barcelona then made it to a third final as Juan Hernández's early penalty was enough to see off 2023 winners AZ Alkmaar.

Finals matches: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon Semi-finals (Friday 25 April)

Salzburg 1-2 Trabzonspor

AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Barcelona Final (Monday 28 April)

Trabzonspor vs Barcelona (18:00 CET)

Trabzonspor, without suspended Ekrem Terzi and Abdurrahman Bayram for this semi-final, attracted a record 40,368 crowd for their quarter-final defeat of Inter and were cheered on by most of the sell-out crowd in Nyon. Ömer Duymaz was pushed into a more advanced role than usual in Ekrem Terzi's absence, and had an early chance blocked.

Salzburg, missing key attackers Enrique Aguilar, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and competition joint-top scorer Phillip Verhounig, had plenty of possession but were finding it hard to break down Trabzonspor, though towering defender Jannik ﻿Schuster headed wide on the half-hour. And in the 39th minute they had a penalty when Taha Emre İnce brought down Jakob Brandtner, but Oliver Lukic dragged his kick wide.

There was a worrying moment for Erol Can Çolak in the Trabzonspor goal when his clearance was charged down just past the hour, but the keeper comfortably dealt with Aboubacar Camara's effort on the rebound. However, with their first shot on target, Trabzonspor led in the 73rd minute, and it was some strike as Yiğit Kemal Turan received the ball on the edge of the box, pushed it on to his left foot with two touches and then powered his effort into the top-left corner.

Salzburg now had to push hard for an equaliser and it arrived with five minutes left. Following a Lukic corner there was a scramble in the penalty box and defender John Mellberg, son of former Swedish international Olof Mellberg, turned and stabbed in.

A penalty shoot-out, just like in both of last year's semi-finals, seemed inevitable. But in the 89th minute, substitute Esat Alkurt won the ball inside the Salzburg half and fed Boran Başkan, who advanced, and sent in a low shot from outside the box to spark delirium inside the stadium. No Turkish side had even reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League before this season, but Trabzonspor have now taken their run to the final.

Key stat: Trabzonspor are the 13th different club from the 11th distinct association to reach the final; this is the 11th edition of the competition.

Reaction: Trabzonspor match-winner Boran Başkan

Eyüp Saka, Trabzonspor coach: "I am very excited, very happy, very proud. We are very happy to reach the final of such a competition. We are dedicating it to our community, our city, our fans, and our country.

"We evaluate each match individually and plan accordingly. We preferred direct play due to Salzburg's pressing power. Our reaction when our opponents got the ball carried us to victory. Our fans did not abandon us either. As long as they are with us, we will do our best."

Daniel Beichler, Salzburg coach: "It's very disappointing right now. We were better than the opponent for 90 minutes. They had two chances and scored two goals – that was the reason.

"The lads gave everything the whole season. With how many players we're missing today due to injury and other reasons, [we have to understand] it was a great season, but we're just very disappointed right now."

Reaction: Salzburg coach Daniel Beichler

Boran Başkan, Trabzonspor midfielder: "I’m so happy. We’ve conceded an unlucky goal but I was able to score the winning goal in the last minutes of the game. We believed in ourselves and we knew that we would reach the final ... Both goals were so important goals, but I’ll say Yiğit Kemal’s goal was better!

"We analysed our opponents well, we were expecting them to go long, to use their taller players, and they did as we expected. We worked really hard for this, we were a step ahead of them when it came to one-on-one. We defeated them both with the goals and the challenges we’ve won."

Rocco Žiković, Salzburg captain: "We're very disappointed. We gave everything, we played really well. It's hard to say something smart now – we had our chances, I think we showed our face, I think we showed how we play. The goals we conceded were a bit unlucky I'd say, because those two shots were from so far outside the box."

Barcelona, who had key players Jan Virgili, Jofre Torrents and Pedro Fernández absent today on duty with the senior reserve side, were making a record fifth Nyon finals appearance and had a penalty in the seventh minute when Kasper Boogaard brought down Juan Hernández, who stepped up himself to convert.

The two-time winners kept up the pressure and on 35 minutes AZ goalkeeper Kiyani Zeggen had to make a point-blank save from Hugo Alba after Ibrahim Diarra set him up with some excellent work on the right. However, just before half-time Boogard connected with a corner at the far post but his angled shot was cleared off the line by Landry Farré.

AZ looked for more chances in the second half and not long past the hour, Barcelona goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili did well to tip a Julian Oerip free-kick past the post. Barcelona were still having chances but with five minutes left Yaakobishvili did well again after Jasper Hartog was sent clear. However, there was no way through and Barcelona ended AZ's competition-record unbeaten run (not counting penalty shoot-outs) of 24 games.

Key stat: Barcelona aim to be the first three-time winners; they share the record of two with Chelsea.

Juliano Belletti, Barcelona coach: "First, we should celebrate what we’ve achieved because it hasn’t been easy at all, managing everything, handling the pressure. How the team reacted to all of this. The defence stepped up, showing personality and character to adapt to this type of game. Now it’s time to celebrate, rest, and yes, we have a final ahead.

"[Trabzonspor] are a team that play very good football, and they’ve reached this stage for a reason. We’ll try to rest as much as possible and understand that in a few days we have another match. But we go into it with confidence, and with our feet on the ground."

Michael van Zijtveld, AZ coach: "We played a good game. We saw an AZ side who put [Barcelona] under pressure. Who created a lot of chances. The only thing we can blame ourselves for is not scoring.

"I was satisfied with how we were on the pitch. We pressed them high up the park. And we wanted to dominate the game. That worked out in some moments, but not in others. And then we were forced to drop back a little. But I didn’t think Barcelona were very dangerous in the moments they had."

Juan Hernández beat Kiyani Zeggen from the spot to put Barcelona 1-0 up UEFA via Getty Images

Juan Hernández, Barcelona goalscorer: "Incredible, it’s an incredible moment in my life. We deserved it, and now we go for the final, which is what we had hoped for."

Jan Oerip, AZ captain: "No matter what, we will always keep fighting. And we did, until the very last minute. I am proud of the team for doing that. Of course, it sucks that we were down 1-0 so quickly. Still proud of the guys, of what we did this year. And proud to be a captain and be part of it.

"It has been awesome. I truly, even now, think that we deserved more. But we have to keep on working and I have to say good luck to Barcelona in the final."