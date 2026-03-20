UEFA Youth League finals tickets: All you need to know

Tickets sales have opened for the 2026 UEFA Youth League finals, which will take place on Friday 17 and Monday 20 April at Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The finals are a four-team knockout event, involving semi-finalists Benfica, Club Brugge, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Purchase finals tickets

Where will the 2026 UEFA Youth League finals take place?

The finals will be held at Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne, home to FC Lausanne-Sport, which will have a capacity of 10,580 for the matches.

When will the matches take place?

Semi-finals on Friday 17 April

14:00 CET: Benfica vs Club Brugge

﻿18:45 CET: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Final on Monday 20 April

18:45 CET: Winners of semi-final 1 vs Winners of semi-final 2

What price are tickets?

General public tickets will cost 20 CHF for adults and 10 CHF for children under ten.

Tickets can be purchased from Friday 20 March here, where the full terms and conditions and refund policy are also available.

Can local clubs request tickets?

UEFA is offering complimentary tickets for clubs in Vaud and Geneva.

Clubs in Vaud can contact ACVF and clubs in Geneva can contact ACGF to request tickets.

Is accessible seating available?

Accessible seating is available upon request at the same price as standard tickets. One companion seat located next to the accessible seat will be provided free of charge.

Please contact the ticketing team by email at ticketing@lausanne-sport.ch for assistance and to help ensure the best possible experience.

How can scouts and observers request tickets?

Tickets for scouts and observers are available here from Friday 20 March until Friday 3 April.

Please see the full terms and conditions and privacy notification for scouts.