UEFA Youth League semi-final preview: Benfica vs Club Brugge, Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain
Thursday, April 16, 2026
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Lausanne is the venue as the teams compete for places in Monday's final.
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The UEFA Youth League semi-finals are played on Friday at Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne, which is hosting the finals due to renovation works at the regular Swiss venue, Colovray Stadium in Nyon.
Benfica, winners in 2022, take on first-time semi-finalists Club Brugge before 2020 champions Real Madrid face former runners-up Paris Saint-Germain. We preview the ties as the teams aim for Monday's final.
Lausanne finals
Semi-finals (Friday 17 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne
Benfica vs Club Brugge (14:00)
Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (18:45)
Final (Monday 20 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne
Benfica / Club Brugge vs Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain (18:45)
All times CET
Benfica vs Club Brugge
Benfica are in a record-equalling fifth semi-final and will bid to maintain their perfect run of last-four victories from 2014, 2017, 2020 and 2022 – when they claimed their first title. They have already broken the single-season best for goals in this competition, racking up 38, two more than the 11-year-old record held by Chelsea (who were the only side to inflict defeat on Benfica in their run this season, 5-2 on Matchday 2).
Club Brugge have built their own campaign on solidity; no one conceded fewer than the three they let in during the league phase, when they were behind second-placed Benfica only on goal difference. They had to come back from two down to beat Monaco 3-2 in the round of 32 but since then Club Brugge have kept clean sheets away to Žilina and Atlético de Madrid, the latter a stunning 4-0 success that ensured the first Belgian semi-finalists since Anderlecht in 2014/15 and 2015/16.
Gonçalo Moreira (who like Francisco Silva has nine goals in Benfica's run) is returning from quarter-final suspension and is fresh from his senior league debut on Sunday, though they will be missing banned midfielder Rafael Quintas. Club Brugge are similarly without Lucas Delorge and Naim Amengai but Gianluca Okon – an Italy Under-17 midfielder, son of an Australian international and brother of an ex-Benfica player – is available after his own quarter-final suspension.
Gonçalo Moreira, Benfica forward: "We don't want to stop here, but we have our heads in the right place and we want to play this semi-final as if it were the game of a lifetime so that we can achieve our next objective."
Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain
Ten years on from Paris beating Real Madrid 3-1 at this stage – the only time the French club have previously made the finals – these teams face off again. Madrid, like Benfica in their fifth semi-final and looking for a second title, cruised through the league phase in fourth with 15 points, and count among their knockout victims table-toppers Chelsea.
Paris were only 13th in the league phase yet picked up convincing home wins against Atalanta, Bayern München and Tottenham Hotspur. They have subsequently earned similarly impressive defeats of Dinamo-Minsk and HJK Helsinki prior to showing their defensive strength in prevailing 1-0 at Villarreal, and warmed up last weekend by winning a friendly 3-1 against Liverpool Under-21s.
In attack Pierre Mounguengue (5 goals, 5 assists) and Adam Ayari (5 goals) have both been training with the PSG senior side. However, Madrid can boast the likes of winger Daniel Yañez, who has already made several La Liga outings, though Roberto Martín is injured and fellow midfielder Thiago Pitarch has ceased to be eligible after passing three UEFA Champions League appearances.
Dimitri Lucea, Paris defender: "We're not going to let this name [Real Madrid] intimidate us. We’re going to show them on the pitch, on that bit of turf, so to speak, that the most deserving [team] will be decided on that bit of turf.
"I saw [Madrid] a little bit against Marseille in the league phase and knockout phase. I also saw them against Sporting. I’m not surprised because it’s Real Madrid and they always offer high-level football. I think it’s going to be a tough match for both teams."
Pierre Mounguengue, Paris forward: "PSG-Real Madrid is a great fixture, and that’s what we’re working for every day. We’ve been working since the start of the season for a big game like this. We know that we’ll be ready on matchday.
"The atmosphere is great within the squad. We didn’t all know each other at the start of the season, but we’ve created bonds."
UEFA Youth League roll of honour: Past finals
2025: Barcelona 4-1 Trabzonspor
2024: Olympiacos 3-0 AC Milan
2023: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split
2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg
2021: season cancelled
2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica
All previous finals in Nyon except 2023 in Geneva, 2026 finals contenders in bold