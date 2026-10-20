UEFA Youth League: Feyenoord, Real Madrid, Slavia perfect at halfway in league phase

Feyenoord, Real Madrid and Slavia Praha have a maximum nine points from three games as the UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league phase reached the halfway stage.

Holders Real Madrid got their third win with a 5-2 defeat of Leipzig, two of last season's final heroes Alexis Ciria and Daniel Yáñez among the scorers. Feyenoord prevailed 4-1 at Real Betis while moving on to seven points were 2025/26 runners-up Club Brugge and Lille. Debutants Como got their first competition win against Manchester United and Viking followed up their own maiden victory versus Bayern with a 1-0 success at Aston Villa.

On Tuesday, a 3-1 comeback win at Fenerbahçe kept Slavia perfect while of the other teams that began the day with 100% records, Paris Saint-Germain were held 1-1 by Barcelona (playing their 100th UEFA Youth League game), Villarreal drew 0-0 at Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven lost 3-1 at Porto. Joining Paris and Villarreal on seven points were Atleti, who marked their own 100th competition match with a 4-2 victory at Stuttgart.

How the league phase works

In the UEFA Champions League path, the fixture list mirrors the first six matchdays of the league phase in the senior competition. The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32.

The clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be drawn at home to the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will visit the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path. The round of 32 draw is on Friday 11 December.

Watch streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Wednesday 21 October

Como 2-1 Manchester United

LOSC Lille 3-1 Galatasaray

Aston Villa 0-1 Viking

Club Brugge 4-2 Lens

Sporting CP 2-1 LASK

Bayern München 3-3 Arsenal

Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 5-2 Leipzig

Real Betis 1-4 Feyenoord

Tuesday 20 October

Porto 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

Fenerbahçe 1-3 Slavia Praha

Sabah 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Roma 5-0 Slovan Bratislava

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona

Napoli 1-0 Bodø/Glimt

Stuttgart 2-4 Atlético de Madrid

Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal

Manchester City 1-1 AEK Athens

Highlights: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona

Wednesday 14 October

Bodø/Glimt 0-5 Borussia Dortmund

LASK 2-4 Liverpool

Feyenoord 1-0 Como

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 AEK Athens

Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Stuttgart

Roma 0-1 Real Madrid

Aston Villa 2-1 Fenerbahçe

Real Betis 5-0 Porto

Manchester City 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Highlights: Roma 0-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 13 October

Lens 3-2 Sporting CP

Sabah 0-3 Slavia Praha

Viking 2-0 Bayern München

Galatasaray 0-1 Barcelona

Arsenal 2-3 Lille

Leipzig 1-6 PSV Eindhoven

Inter 1-1 Club Brugge

Villarreal 5-0 Napoli

Atlético de Madrid 3-0 Manchester United

Highlights: Leipzig 1-6 PSV

Thursday 10 September

Barcelona 1-2 Feyenoord

Fenerbahçe 2-4 Roma

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Slavia Praha 2-1 Lens

Manchester United 5-0 Sabah

Como 1-1 Leipzig

Bayern München 6-1 Bodø/Glimt

Highlights: Bayern München 6-1 Bodø/Glimt

Wednesday 9 September

Stuttgart 5-0 Viking

Napoli 1-2 Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Slovan Bratislava

Sporting CP 2-2 Galatasaray

Liverpool 2-2 Atlético de Madrid

Highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Atleti

Tuesday 8 September

AEK Athens 0-0 LASK

Porto 3-1 Manchester City

Club Brugge 5-3 Aston Villa

Lille 0-0 Real Betis

Real Madrid 3-0 Inter

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Villarreal

Highlights: Club Brugge 5-3 Aston Villa

All times CET

Tuesday 3 November

Bodø/Glimt vs Lille (11:00)

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (11:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (13:00)

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain (13:00)

Feyenoord vs Inter (14:00)

Manchester United vs Roma (14:00)

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava (15:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München (16:00)

Barcelona vs Aston Villa (16:00)

Highlights: Villarreal 5-0 Napoli

Wednesday 4 November

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (11:00)

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (12:00)

Viking vs Sabah (13:00)

Porto vs Napoli (13:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Lens vs Como (14:00)

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (14:00)

Leipzig vs Manchester City (15:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis (16:00)

Highlights: Man City 0-2 Paris

Tuesday 24 November

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (11:00)

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (11:00)

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund (14:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis (14:00)

Feyenoord vs Porto (14:00)

Como vs AEK Athens (15:00)

Manchester City vs Napoli (16:00)

Leipzig vs Lens (16:00)

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven (16:00)

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Inter

Wednesday 25 November

Sabah vs Barcelona (12:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe (13:00)

Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (13:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Roma (14:30)

Club Brugge vs Liverpool (15:00)

Inter vs Stuttgart (15:00)

Lille vs Bayern München (15:00)

Sporting CP vs Manchester United (15:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking (16:00)

Highlights: Man City 1-1 AEK Athens

Tuesday 8 December

Viking vs Feyenoord (12:00)

Villarreal vs Sabah (12:00)

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray (14:00)

Roma vs Sporting CP (14:00)

Napoli vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Manchester United vs Leipzig (15:00)

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:00)

Barcelona vs Manchester City (16:00)

Bayern München vs Slavia Praha (16:00)

Wednesday 9 December

Real Betis vs Como (13:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (13:00)

Arsenal vs Real Madrid (14:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid (14:00)

Lens vs Bodø/Glimt (14:00)

Stuttgart vs Lille (15:00)

LASK vs Fenerbahçe (15:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter (16:00)

Liverpool vs Porto (16;00)

2026 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Club Brugge 1-1 Real Madrid (2-4 pens)

League phase: What happens if teams are level on points? If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Drawing of lots Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points are separated using the following criteria: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they are given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

Team guide

• Along with holders Real Madrid, who secured their second title last season, also involved in the league phase are sole three-time winners Barcelona and further past champions Porto. Last season's runners-up Club Brugge also return, as do fellow former finalists Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the semis last season, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

• Atleti, Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid (like Benfica in the domestic champions path) maintain their perfect record of having entered all 13 editions of this competition. On Matchday 3, Atleti and Barcelona emulated Real Madrid in reaching 100 matches in this competition, as will Benfica when they begin their domestic champions path campaign on 28 October.

• Making their competition debuts are Como, Fenerbahçe, LASK and Viking.

Watch: Youth League documentary film on UEFA.tv

Format

The UEFA Youth League introduced a new format in 2024/25, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2027.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final).

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 11 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 2/3 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 5 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 23/24 February

Quarter-finals: 16/17 March

Semi-finals: 16 April

Final: 19 April

Format explained