UEFA Youth League: Real Madrid, Club Brugge begin league phase with wins

The UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league phase began with victory for both holders Real Madrid and 2025/26 runners-up Club Brugge.

In the UEFA Champions League path, the fixture list mirrors the first six matchdays of the league phase in the senior competition. Matchday 1 began on Tuesday and Madrid started their title defence by winning 3-0 against Inter with a pair of goals from one of their stars last season, Daniel Yáñez.

Club Brugge defeated Aston Villa 5-3 aided by a hat-trick from one of their own 2025/26 finalists, Tian Koren. Porto and Villarreal also picked up wins with more matches to come on Wednesday and Thursday.

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be drawn at home to the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will visit the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path. The round of 32 draw is on Friday 11 December.

Watch streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

League phase fixtures

All times CET

Tuesday 8 September

AEK Athens 0-0 LASK

Porto 3-1 Manchester City

Club Brugge 5-3 Aston Villa

Lille 0-0 Real Betis

Real Madrid 3-0 Inter

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Villarreal

Wednesday 9 September

Barcelona vs Feyenoord (12:00)

Stuttgart vs Viking (12:30)

Napoli vs Arsenal (14:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava (14:30)

Sporting CP vs Galatasaray (15:00)

Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid (16:00)

Thursday 10 September

Fenerbahçe vs Roma (13:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00)

Slavia Praha vs Lens (14:00)

Manchester United vs Sabah (15:00)

Como vs Leipzig (15:00)

Bayern München vs Bodø/Glimt (16:00)

Tuesday 13 October

Lens vs Sporting CP (13:00)

Sabah vs Slavia Praha (13:00)

Viking vs Bayern München (13:00)

Galatasaray vs Barcelona (13:00)

Arsenal vs Lille (14:00)

Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Inter vs Club Brugge (15:00)

Villarreal vs Napoli (16:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United (16:00)

Wednesday 14 October

Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund (11:00)

Feyenoord vs Como (13:00)

LASK vs Liverpool (13:00)

Real Betis vs Porto (13:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens (13:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart (14:00)

Roma vs Real Madrid (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe (15:00)

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

2026 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Club Brugge 1-1 Real Madrid (2-4 pens)

Tuesday 20 October

Porto vs PSV Eindhoven (13:00)

Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha (13:00)

Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund (13:00)

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava (14:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona (14:00)

Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt (14:00)

Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid (15:00)

Liverpool vs Villarreal (16:00)

Manchester City vs AEK Athens (16:00)

Wednesday 21 October

Como vs Manchester United (13:00)

LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Viking (15:00)

Club Brugge vs Lens (15:00)

Bayern München vs Arsenal (16:00)

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (16:00)

Real Betis vs Feyenoord (16:00)

Sporting CP vs LASK (TBC)



Tuesday 3 November

Bodø/Glimt vs Lille (11:00)

Galatasaray vs Stuttgart (11:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP (13:00)

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain (13:00)

Feyenoord vs Inter (14:00)

Manchester United vs Roma (14:00)

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava (15:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München (16:00)

Barcelona vs Aston Villa (16:00)

2025/26 quarter-final highlights: Villarreal 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 4 November

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid (11:00)

Porto vs Napoli (12:00)

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool (12:00)

Viking vs Sabah (13:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Lens vs Como (14:00)

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal (14:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis (16:00)

Leipzig vs Manchester City (16:00)

Tuesday 24 November

Bodø/Glimt vs LASK (11:00)

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa (11:00)

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund (13:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis (14:00)

Feyenoord vs Porto (14:00)

Como vs AEK Athens (15:00)

Manchester City vs Napoli (15:00)

Leipzig vs Lens (16:00)

Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven (16:00)

Wednesday 25 November

Sabah vs Barcelona (12:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe (13:00)

Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (13:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Roma (14:30)

Club Brugge vs Liverpool (15:00)

Inter vs Stuttgart (15:00)

Lille vs Bayern München (15:00)

Sporting CP vs Manchester United (15:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Viking (16:00)

Tuesday 8 December

Viking vs Feyenoord (12:00)

Villarreal vs Sabah (12:00)

AEK Athens vs Galatasaray (14:00)

Roma vs Sporting CP (14:00)

Manchester United vs Leipzig (14:00)

Napoli vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:00)

Barcelona vs Manchester City (16:00)

Bayern München vs Slavia Praha (16:00)

Wednesday 9 December

Real Betis vs Como (TBC)

Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (TBC)

Arsenal vs Real Madrid (TBC)

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter (TBC)

LASK vs Fenerbahçe (TBC)

Liverpool vs Porto (TBC)

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid (TBC)

Lens vs Bodø/Glimt (TBC)

Stuttgart vs Lille (TBC)

League phase: What happens if teams are level on points? If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Drawing of lots Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points are separated using the following criteria: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they are given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

Team guide

• Along with holders Real Madrid, who secured their second title last season, also involved in the league phase are sole three-time winners Barcelona and further past champions Porto. Last season's runners-up Club Brugge also return, as do fellow former finalists Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the semis last season, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

• Atleti, Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid (like Benfica in the domestic champions path) maintain their perfect record of having entered all 13 editions of this competition. On Matchday 3, Atleti and Barcelona will emulate Real Madrid in reaching 100 matches in this competition, as will Benfica when they begin their domestic champions path campaign.

• Making their competition debuts are Como, Fenerbahçe, LASK and Viking.

Watch: Youth League documentary film on UEFA.tv

Format

The UEFA Youth League introduced a new format in 2024/25, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2027.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final).

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 11 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 2/3 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 5 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 23/24 February

Quarter-finals: 16/17 March

Semi-finals: 16 April

Final: 19 April

Format explained