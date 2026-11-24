UEFA Youth League: See who has gone through from the league phase so far
Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Article summary
Seven teams have booked round of 32 places so far with 15 more slots on offer in the UEFA Champions League path.
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Four more teams booked progress from the UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league phase as Matchday 5 began on Tuesday, taking the number of round of 32 places settled so far to seven.
Feyenoord, holders Real Madrid and Slavia Praha went through with two games to spare after winning their first four but two of them had their perfect records ended on Tuesday. Feyenoord lost 1-0 at home to Porto while Madrid, for who Daniel Yáñez made his 28th competition appearance to equal the record held by Benfica's Pedro Álvaro, drew 3-3 with PSV, Mikkel Bro Hansen scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.
Those results ensured progress for both Porto and PSV, and also now confirmed in the last 32 are unbeaten pair Atleti and Villarreal, who were not in action. Both Madrid clubs keep up their record of getting past the league phase/group stage in all 13 editions of this competition.
On Wednesday, Slavia defend their 100% streak against Villarreal with other key games including 2025/26 runners-up Club Brugge facing Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain playing Roma and Atleti hosting Viking.
State of play
Through to round of 32: Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, Porto, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid, Slavia Praha, Villarreal
Cannot reach round of 32: Leipzig
How the league phase works
In the UEFA Champions League path, the fixture list mirrors the first six matchdays of the league phase in the senior competition. The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32.
The clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be drawn at home to the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will visit the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path. The round of 32 draw is on Friday 11 December.
League phase results so far
Matchday 5
Tuesday 24 November
Bodø/Glimt 2-6 LASK
Galatasaray 3-1 Aston Villa
Arsenal 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Real Betis
Como 1-1 AEK Athens
Manchester City 4-1 Napoli
Leipzig 2-3 Lens
Real Madrid 3-3 PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord 0-1 Porto
Matchday 4
Wednesday 4 November
AEK Athens 1-4 Real Madrid
Fenerbahçe 3-5 Liverpool
Viking 5-0 Sabah
Porto 3-1 Napoli
PSV Eindhoven 3-2 Club Brugge
Lens 2-1 Como
Slavia Praha 1-0 Arsenal
Leipzig 1-2 Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Real Betis
Tuesday 3 November
Bodø/Glimt 2-1 Lille
Galatasaray 2-2 Stuttgart
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Sporting CP
Villarreal 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain
Feyenoord 3-1 Inter
Manchester United 1-1 Roma
LASK 2-1 Slovan Bratislava
Atlético de Madrid 4-1 Bayern München
Barcelona 3-3 Aston Villa
Matchday 3
Wednesday 21 October
Como 2-1 Manchester United
LOSC Lille 3-1 Galatasaray
Aston Villa 0-1 Viking
Club Brugge 4-2 Lens
Sporting CP 2-1 LASK
Bayern München 3-3 Arsenal
Inter 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid 5-2 Leipzig
Real Betis 1-4 Feyenoord
Tuesday 20 October
Porto 3-1 PSV Eindhoven
Fenerbahçe 1-3 Slavia Praha
Sabah 0-2 Borussia Dortmund
Roma 5-0 Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona
Napoli 1-0 Bodø/Glimt
Stuttgart 2-4 Atlético de Madrid
Liverpool 0-0 Villarreal
Manchester City 1-1 AEK Athens
Matchday 2
Wednesday 14 October
Bodø/Glimt 0-5 Borussia Dortmund
LASK 2-4 Liverpool
Feyenoord 1-0 Como
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 AEK Athens
Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Stuttgart
Roma 0-1 Real Madrid
Aston Villa 2-1 Fenerbahçe
Real Betis 5-0 Porto
Manchester City 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Tuesday 13 October
Lens 3-2 Sporting CP
Sabah 0-3 Slavia Praha
Viking 2-0 Bayern München
Galatasaray 0-1 Barcelona
Arsenal 2-3 Lille
Leipzig 1-6 PSV Eindhoven
Inter 1-1 Club Brugge
Villarreal 5-0 Napoli
Atlético de Madrid 3-0 Manchester United
Matchday 1
Thursday 10 September
Barcelona 1-2 Feyenoord
Fenerbahçe 2-4 Roma
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Slavia Praha 2-1 Lens
Manchester United 5-0 Sabah
Como 1-1 Leipzig
Bayern München 6-1 Bodø/Glimt
Wednesday 9 September
Stuttgart 5-0 Viking
Napoli 1-2 Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Slovan Bratislava
Sporting CP 2-2 Galatasaray
Liverpool 2-2 Atlético de Madrid
Tuesday 8 September
AEK Athens 0-0 LASK
Porto 3-1 Manchester City
Club Brugge 5-3 Aston Villa
Lille 0-0 Real Betis
Real Madrid 3-0 Inter
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Villarreal
League phase fixtures to come
All times CET
Matchday 5
Wednesday 25 November
Sabah vs Barcelona (12:00)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe (13:00)
Slavia Praha vs Villarreal (13:00)
Sporting CP vs Manchester United (14:00)
Club Brugge vs Liverpool (15:00)
Inter vs Stuttgart (15:00)
Lille vs Bayern München (15:00)
Paris Saint-Germain vs Roma (16:00)
Atlético de Madrid vs Viking (16:00)
Matchday 6
Tuesday 8 December
Viking vs Feyenoord (12:00)
Villarreal vs Sabah (12:00)
AEK Athens vs Galatasaray (12:00)
Roma vs Sporting CP (14:00)
Napoli vs Club Brugge (14:00)
Manchester United vs Leipzig (15:00)
Aston Villa vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:00)
Barcelona vs Manchester City (16:00)
Bayern München vs Slavia Praha (16:00)
Wednesday 9 December
Real Betis vs Como (13:00)
Slovan Bratislava vs Shakhtar Donetsk (13:00)
LASK vs Fenerbahçe (13:30)
Arsenal vs Real Madrid (14:00)
Lens vs Bodø/Glimt (14:00)
Stuttgart vs Lille (15:00)
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter (16:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid (16:00)
Liverpool vs Porto (16;00)
League phase: What happens if teams are level on points?
If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings:
a. Superior goal difference in the league phase
b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase
c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase
d. Higher number of wins in the league phase
e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase
f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents
g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents
h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents
i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
j. Drawing of lots
Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that are level on points are separated using the following criteria:
a. Superior goal difference in the league phase
b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase
c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase
d. Higher number of wins in the league phase
e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase
If teams are still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they are given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.
Team guide
• Along with holders Real Madrid, who secured their second title last season, also involved in the league phase are sole three-time winners Barcelona and further past champions Porto. Last season's runners-up Club Brugge also return, as do fellow former finalists Paris Saint-Germain, who reached the semis last season, and Shakhtar Donetsk.
• Atleti, Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid (like Benfica in the domestic champions path) maintain their perfect record of having entered all 13 editions of this competition. On Matchday 3, Atleti and Barcelona emulated Real Madrid in reaching 100 matches in this competition, as did Benfica when they began their domestic champions path campaign.
• Making their competition debuts are Como, Fenerbahçe, LASK and Viking.
Format
The UEFA Youth League introduced a new format in 2024/25, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions.
As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2027.
The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).
The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.
A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final).
Knockout draw and match dates
Round of 32 draw: 11 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 2/3 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 5 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 23/24 February
Quarter-finals: 16/17 March
Semi-finals: 16 April
Final: 19 April